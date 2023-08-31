(Adds new items and updates futures)

Aug 31 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.16%.

* FRASERS: British sportswear group Frasers raised its stake in online fashion seller Boohoo to 9.1% from 7.8%, a regulatory filing showed.

* FCA: Britain's financial watchdog has stopped short of referring parts of the financial data market to the competition authority for now despite concerns over the power of large companies, it said.

* GULF KEYSTONE: Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern after it announced that it has cut 55% of its expat jobs to slash costs amid the suspension of Kurdistan crude exports.

* BOND SALES: Britain's government debt agency set out plans

to hold

15 gilt auctions and a syndicated sale during the three months to the end of December.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer will rejoin Britain's FTSE 100 stock index after a four-year hiatus, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

* RECKITT: U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to ByHeart Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition and Perrigo's Wisconsin unit to correct manufacturing processes to better catch bacterial contamination.

* CAR PRODUCTION: Britain's car production rose for a sixth consecutive month in July as automakers continued to recover from global chip shortages, an industry body said.

* BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: British companies are their most confident since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a survey.

