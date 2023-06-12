Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-06-09 am EDT
684.50 GBX   -0.65%
02:54aShares on the rise; Frasers buys into AO World
AN
02:30aUK's Frasers buys 18.9% stake in AO World and agrees partnership
RE
06/10Odey offloads stake in UK Retailer AO - Sky News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Frasers buys 18.9% stake in AO World and agrees partnership

06/12/2023 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers Group has forged a strategic partnership with AO World after acquiring an 18.9% stake in the online electricals retailer.

Frasers, majority owned by Mike Ashley, has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.

It said on Monday it had spent 75 million pounds ($94.3 million) buying 109.4 million AO shares at 68 pence.

"Frasers will benefit from AO's valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges," Frasers CEO Michael Murray said.

"In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers' expertise and ecosystem."

John Roberts, the founder and CEO of AO, said the partnership had "significant potential".

Shares in AO closed Friday at 69.55 pence, valuing the group at 401 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7952 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC 1.02% 69.55 Delayed Quote.33.75%
FRASERS GROUP PLC -0.65% 684.5 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
All news about FRASERS GROUP PLC
02:54aShares on the rise; Frasers buys into AO World
AN
02:30aUK's Frasers buys 18.9% stake in AO World and agrees partnership
RE
06/10Odey offloads stake in UK Retailer AO - Sky News
RE
06/02US telecom companies say not in talks with Amazon for wireless services
RE
06/02Frasers Group Plans Workforce Reduction to Simplify Business
MT
06/02Mike Ashley's Frasers to lay off up to 200 workers to streamline business
RE
05/31FRASERS GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
05/25Unilever South Asia president sells more shares
AN
05/24Frasers's Ashley buys spread bet after put options exercise
AN
05/24FRASERS GROUP PLC : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRASERS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 319 M 6 691 M 6 691 M
Net income 2023 487 M 613 M 613 M
Net Debt 2023 563 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 3 067 M 3 858 M 3 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 684,50 GBX
Average target price 820,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC-3.59%3 858
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.12.83%11 703
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED3.64%1 690
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-39.71%996
KMD BRANDS LIMITED4.85%471
ASAHI CO., LTD.-7.07%239
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer