UK's Frasers buys 18.9% stake in AO World and agrees partnership

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British sportswear and
fashion retailer Frasers Group has forged a strategic
partnership with AO World after acquiring an 18.9% stake
in the online electricals retailer.
Frasers, majority owned by Mike Ashley, has a long
history of making strategic investments to develop relationships
and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.
It said on Monday it had spent 75 million pounds ($94.3
million) buying 109.4 million AO shares at 68 pence.
"Frasers will benefit from AO's valuable know-how in
electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in
our bulk equipment and homeware ranges," Frasers CEO Michael
Murray said.
"In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from
Frasers' expertise and ecosystem."
John Roberts, the founder and CEO of AO, said the
partnership had "significant potential".
Shares in AO closed Friday at 69.55 pence, valuing the
group at 401 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7952 pounds)
