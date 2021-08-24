Log in
    ACV   SG1AA5000001

FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST

(ACV)
General Announcement::Frasers Hospitality Trust Investor Presentation Slides

08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Frasers Hospitality Trust

Investor Presentation

August 2021

InterContinental Singapore

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements", including forward-looking financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT), Frasers Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (as the manager of Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (FH-REIT)) or Frasers Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) (collectively, the Managers), or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Managers' present and future business strategies and the environment in which FHT or the Managers will operate in the future. Because these statements and financial information reflect the Managers' current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information.

The Managers expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement or financial information contained in this presentation to reflect any change in the Managers' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or information is based, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and/or the rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and/or any other regulatory or supervisory body or agency. The value of stapled securities in FHT (Stapled Securities) and the income derived from them, if any, may fall or rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Managers or any of their affiliates. An investment in Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors should note that they have no right to request the Managers to redeem their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed. It is intended that holders of Stapled Securities may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Stapled Securities on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Stapled Securities. The past performance of FHT and the Managers is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of FHT and the Managers.

This presentation includes market and industry data and forecast that have been obtained from internal survey, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information. While the Managers have taken reasonable steps to ensure that the information is extracted accurately and in its proper context, the Managers have not independently verified any of the data from third party sources or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Any discrepancies in the figures included herein between the listed amounts and total thereof are due to rounding.

Contents

  • Overview of FHT
  • Market updates
  • Portfolio performance
  • Risk & capital management
  • Looking forward

Fraser Suites Singapore

Overview of FHT

Fraser Suites Edinburgh

9

15

Edinburgh

Fraser Suites Edinburgh

Glasgow

Europe

Cities

Properties

Fraser Suites Glasgow

UK

Germany

London

SGD

ibis Styles London Gloucester Road

Japan

3,913

Park International London

2.25 b

Fraser Place Canary Wharf

Fraser Suites Queens Gate

Dresden

Asia

Keys

Appraised

Maritim Hotel Dresden

Malaysia

Singapore

portfolio value1

Kuala Lumpur

15

The Westin Kuala Lumpur

Australia

InterContinental Singapore

Fraser Suites Singapore

Master leases1,2

Kobe

  • ANA Crowne Plaza Kobe

Sydney

  • Novotel Sydney Darling Square
  • Sofitel Sydney Wentworth
  • Fraser Suites Sydney

Melbourne

  • Novotel Melbourne on Collins
  1. As at 30 Sep 2020
  2. This includes a retail master lease for the retail space in ANA Crowne Plaza Kobe while the master lease for Novotel Melbourne on Collins is excluded as it is an internal master lease arrangement between Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (FH-REIT) and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust (FH-BT).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frasers Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 82,1 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net income 2021 18,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 824 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,0x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 973 M 716 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Technical analysis trends FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,50 SGD
Average target price 0,58 SGD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Fen Eu Chief Executive Officer
Chee Teik Gan Chief Financial Officer
Song Keng Law Chairman
Say Boon Leong Senior Vice President & Head-Investment
Phuay Hee Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST-4.76%709
VICI PROPERTIES INC.15.33%15 794
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.12.76%11 202
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.47%11 017
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC25.62%6 160
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.5.25%4 269