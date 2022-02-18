Log in
    BUOU   SG1CI9000006

FRASERS LOGISTICS & COMMERCIAL TRUST

(BUOU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Frasers Logistics mmercial Trust : Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

02/18/2022 | 06:22am EST
Please see attached the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust held by way of electronic means on Thursday, 20 January 2022 at 10.00 a.m. ("AGM").

For earlier announcements made on 23 December 2021, 14 January 2022, 19 January 2022 and 20 January 2022 (under the category "Annual General Meeting") in relation to the AGM, please refer to the announcement reference number SG211223MEET14XI.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 503 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 324 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 2 278 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 5 454 M 3 925 M 3 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 75,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,48 AUD
Average target price 1,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert Stuart Claude Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Whay Teng Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Hon Cheong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Yi Wen Chew Head-Investments
Chian Goh Yong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS LOGISTICS & COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.92%3 925
PROLOGIS, INC.-14.90%106 027
GOODMAN GROUP-9.51%32 239
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-17.93%20 189
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-13.71%11 217
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-16.46%7 896