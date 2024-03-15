PRESS RELEASE
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Increases Logistics & Industrial Footprint with the Acquisition of Interests in a Portfolio of Four Properties
- Acquisition of 89.9% interest in a logistics and industrial ("L&I") portfolio of four properties at an agreed property purchase price of €129.5 million (approximately S$188.9 million)1
- A stabilised income-producing L&I portfolio with 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease expiry ("WALE") of 6.1 years2
- Proposed portfolio is to be acquired at a discount of 5.3% and 1.1% to two independent valuations
- Acquisition is expected to be DPU and NAV accretive
- Aligned with investment strategy to increase its L&I portfolio weightage in an existing market that FLCT has a presence in
SINGAPORE, 15 MARCH 2024
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT" and the manager of FLCT, the "REIT Manager"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with subsidiaries of Frasers Property Limited ("FPL" or the "Sponsor") to acquire 89.9% of the equity interests in the property-owning companies which hold four logistics properties located in Germany (the "New Properties") (the "Proposed Acquisition").
The agreed property purchase price3 for the New Properties is €129.5 million (approximately S$188.9 million) (the "Property Purchase Price"), representing a discount of 5.3% and 1.1% to the appraised value of the New Properties by Colliers and CBRE respectively. For further details, please refer to the acquisition announcement dated 14 March 2024.
The freight and logistics market in Germany is one of the largest in Europe and remains attractive for its strategic location within the region. The German logistics sector has maintained its resilience due to its strong underlying market fundamentals, bolstered by close to record low vacancy rates, slowdown in new developments resulting in limited supply in key logistics hotspots which drove market rents by 12%4 in 2023.
As at 31 December 2023, the New Properties comprise four buildings with a total gross lettable area ("GLA") of approximately 72,422 sqm. The New Properties have a long WALE of 6.1 years and will benefit from rent escalation, with consumer price index-linked indexation incorporated in its leases. The buildings are fully leased to quality tenants which include multinational corporations such as Schenker AG, DACHSER GmbH & Co. KG and Hermes Germany GmbH, which are existing tenants within FLCT's portfolio. These are also key third-party logistics providers with exposure to the new economy sectors such as e-commerce fulfillment services. Other tenants, namely, Posagenda GmbH and TB International GmbH, are in the logistics, distribution, and consumer and retail product sectors.
The three freehold assets, being the Egelsbach Property, the Saarwellingen Property and the Überherrn Property, are strategically located within the "Blue Banana" region which denotes the European regions with
Unless otherwise stated, the S$ equivalent of the € figures in this press release have been arrived at based on assumed exchange rates of €1 : S$1.4584. Based on 100% interest in the properties.
Based on gross rental income, being the contracted rental income and estimated recoverable outgoings for the month of December 2023. Excludes straight-lining rental adjustments and includes committed leases.
Negotiated on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis and taking into account the independent valuations conducted by independent external valuers, CBRE GmbH and Colliers International Valuation GmbH for the New Properties. The New Properties have been valued based on the definition of "Market Value" as defined in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor's RICS Valuation - Global Standards. The valuations are as at 1 February 2024 and are based on an 100% interest in each New Property.
Source: Colliers, Logistics Leasing, Top 8, Q4 2023, Germany.
dense urban population of over 110 million and represents the corridors of Europe, passing through its two largest ports (in Belgium and the Netherlands), across the Rhine region in Germany to northern Italy. Additionally, the Egelsbach Property is located close to FLCT's existing assets within the Frankfurt logistics cluster. The leasehold asset, being the Hamburg Property, is situated in proximity to the Port of Hamburg, the largest port in Germany. This enlarged footprint further deepens FLCT's L&I presence in its existing core market.
Ms. Anthea Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager, said, "This transaction allows FLCT to acquire a 100% L&I portfolio in a sector which has demonstrated secular growth and driven by market trends which include the prioritisation of supply chain resilience and the use of technology to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. The Proposed Acquisition is in line with our strategy as we increase the proportion of L&I assets in our portfolio. The Proposed Acquisition demonstrates FLCT's ability to tap on our Sponsor's pipeline and this deal size enables the Manager to execute the transaction in a timely manner to secure additional income stream from the L&I sector. This is aligned with our objectives of providing sustainable growth for FLCT unitholders, and we will continue to focus on identifying suitable investment opportunities to drive further growth."
The fully-occupied New Properties will increase FLCT's portfolio occupancy2 to 95.9% as at 31 December 2023 while maintaining full occupancy2 for FLCT's L&I portfolio and maintaining the portfolio WALE2 at 4.4 years. Additionally, the New Properties would further complement FLCT's portfolio green credentials. Two of the New Properties, namely the Egelsbach Property and the Hamburg Property, are certified with BREEAM 'Very Good' rating, while the Sarwellingen Property and the Überherrn Property are currently undergoing BREEAM certification. Upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the number of German L&I assets in FLCT's portfolio will increase to 33 assets or 25.5% of FLCT's portfolio value, and the proportion of L&I assets in FLCT's portfolio will increase from 70.3% as at 31 December 2023 to 71.1%. Based on the proposed method of financing, the Proposed Acquisition is also expected to be DPU and NAV accretive.
The purchase consideration will be funded through external debt financing. The Proposed Acquisition is expected to be completed by end-March 2024.
APPENDIX
The following tables set out a summary of selected information on the New Properties and FLCT portfolio metrics upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition.
Effective
Property
Trade Sector
Land
GLA
Purchase
Occupancy
Property
Tenant(s)
Interest
of Tenant
Tenure
(sqm)
Price
(%)
(%)
Posagenda
GmbH
3PL
Egelsbach
89.9
Freehold
29,815
44.6
100%
Property
TB
Consumer &
International
Retail Product
GmbH
Hamburg
Hermes
Germany
3PL
89.9
Leasehold
11,545
59.2
100%
Property6
GmbH
Saarwellingen
Schenker AG
3PL
89.9
Freehold
9,298
7.3
100%
Property
Überherrn
DACHSER
GmbH & Co.
3PL
89.9
Freehold
21,765
18.4
100%
Property
KG
Existing
Proposed
Post-Proposed
Portfolio7
Acquisition
Acquisition
No. of Properties
Total:
108
Total:
4
Total:
112
Germany:
29
Germany:
4
Germany:
33
Australia:
65
Australia:
65
United Kingdom:
7
United Kingdom:
7
The Netherlands
6
The Netherlands:
6
Singapore:
1
Singapore:
1
GLA
2.7 million sqm
0.07 million sqm
2.8 million sqm
Portfolio Value8
S$6.7 billion
€129.5 million
S$6.9 billion
Asset Class8
L&I:
70.3%
L&I:
100%
L&I:
71.1
Commercial:
29.7%
Commercial:
28.9%
Geographical
Australia:
50.3%
Germany:
100%
Australia:
48.9%
Diversification8
Germany:
23.4%
Germany:
25.5%
United Kingdom:
11.0%
United Kingdom:
10.8%
Singapore:
10.2%
Singapore:
9.9%
The Netherlands:
5.1%
The Netherlands:
4.9%
WALE
4.4 years
6.1 years
4.4 years
Based on 100% effective interest in each New Property.
A partial area of the Hamburg Property is also leased to DFMG Deutsche Funkturm GmbH, a telecommunication company, to be used as a radio transmission station with a free-standing antenna support.
Includes the addition of Ellesmere Port which was completed in December 2023.
Based on the existing portfolio book value for the existing portfolio and based on the Property Purchase Price for the New Properties.
PRESS RELEASE
