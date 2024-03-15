PRESS RELEASE

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Increases Logistics & Industrial Footprint with the Acquisition of Interests in a Portfolio of Four Properties

Acquisition of 89.9% interest in a logistics and industrial ("L&I") portfolio of four properties at an agreed property purchase price of €129.5 million (approximately S$188.9 million) 1

A stabilised income-producing L&I portfolio with 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease expiry (" WALE ") of 6.1 years 2

stabilised income-producing L&I portfolio 100% occupancy WALE of 6.1 years Proposed portfolio is to be acquired at a discount of 5.3% and 1.1% to two independent valuations

discount of 5.3% and 1.1% to two independent valuations Acquisition is expected to be DPU and NAV accretive

Aligned with investment strategy to increase its L&I portfolio weightage in an existing market that FLCT has a presence in

SINGAPORE, 15 MARCH 2024

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT" and the manager of FLCT, the "REIT Manager"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with subsidiaries of Frasers Property Limited ("FPL" or the "Sponsor") to acquire 89.9% of the equity interests in the property-owning companies which hold four logistics properties located in Germany (the "New Properties") (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The agreed property purchase price3 for the New Properties is €129.5 million (approximately S$188.9 million) (the "Property Purchase Price"), representing a discount of 5.3% and 1.1% to the appraised value of the New Properties by Colliers and CBRE respectively. For further details, please refer to the acquisition announcement dated 14 March 2024.

The freight and logistics market in Germany is one of the largest in Europe and remains attractive for its strategic location within the region. The German logistics sector has maintained its resilience due to its strong underlying market fundamentals, bolstered by close to record low vacancy rates, slowdown in new developments resulting in limited supply in key logistics hotspots which drove market rents by 12%4 in 2023.

As at 31 December 2023, the New Properties comprise four buildings with a total gross lettable area ("GLA") of approximately 72,422 sqm. The New Properties have a long WALE of 6.1 years and will benefit from rent escalation, with consumer price index-linked indexation incorporated in its leases. The buildings are fully leased to quality tenants which include multinational corporations such as Schenker AG, DACHSER GmbH & Co. KG and Hermes Germany GmbH, which are existing tenants within FLCT's portfolio. These are also key third-party logistics providers with exposure to the new economy sectors such as e-commerce fulfillment services. Other tenants, namely, Posagenda GmbH and TB International GmbH, are in the logistics, distribution, and consumer and retail product sectors.

The three freehold assets, being the Egelsbach Property, the Saarwellingen Property and the Überherrn Property, are strategically located within the "Blue Banana" region which denotes the European regions with