Frasers Property : Inclusive Spaces inspires innovative senior-friendly urban ideas and intergenerational dialogue in the community 09/17/2021 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Frasers Property's Inclusive Spaces inspires innovative senior-friendly urban ideas and intergenerational dialogue in the community Initiative brings together students and senior citizens to co-create and reimagine ideas for spaces to promote bonding between generations and active ageing

co-create and reimagine ideas for spaces to promote bonding between generations and active ageing Part of Frasers Property's progressive community investment efforts to create inspiring experiences by enhancing inclusivity, accessibility and adaptability of the built environment

Launch of social impact microsite with details on active ageing in Singapore and top Inclusive Spaces ideas to promote inclusion in real estate SINGAPORE, 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), today unveiled three top winners with three supporting finalists for its community investment initiative, Inclusive Spaces. This year's Inclusive Spaces by Frasers Property focuses on active ageing as well as better intergenerational engagement in Singapore. Connecting young upper-primary and lower-secondary students, active senior citizens, youth facilitators and Frasers Property employee volunteers, the multi- generational teams came together to co-create and reimagine ideas for more inclusivity in real estate projects. Graced by Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for National Development, six teams across five primary and secondary schools were recognised for their outstanding ideas at the award showcase event. Mr Chia Khong Shoong, Group Chief Corporate Officer, Frasers Property Limited, said: "This is our second edition of Inclusive Spaces, our flagship community investment programme developed as part of our commitment towards enhancing accessibility and adaptability of our spaces. Through this initiative, we hope to develop greater empathy in our youth and tap on their creative energy for ideas that make real estate spaces more inclusive for our Merdeka Generation. With a fast-greying society, having spaces and community initiatives that promote the well-being of our seniors is even more pressing. We are heartened by the innovative proposals from student participants, made possible by the open sharing and strong collaboration from active seniors, underlining the benefit of intergenerational dialogue." He added: "As an organisation that promotes Design Thinking for its people-centric,problem-solving approach to innovation, we are glad to partner with social enterprise Design for Change Singapore (DFCsg) in bringing experiential, activity-based design learning to students. Aligned with our purpose of 'Inspiring experiences, creating places for good', we want to bring positive impact to the overall quality of life by offering enriching experiences through the places we build and operate." Mrs Madhu Verma, Founder, DFCsg, said: "There are no barriers to age, race, educational level at Inclusive Spaces, which enables open and curious conversations amongst all generations. Participants ranging from the likes of 11-year-old Juliet Fanny Nikkila, 25-year-old youth mentor Bryan Wong Liang Chern, to our senior Anne Wong Holloway - everyone was engaged and contributed meaningfully. The younger participants were surprised to find seniors living actively and wanting purposeful lives, while seniors were amazed at children's understanding and interest to build a better world for them. Inclusive Spaces exemplifies DFCsg's belief that children are not too young to bring change to society. Give them opportunities because children are not only our future, but the now." Three key areas - namely daily living, mental well-being and social living - were identified following an environmental scan on matters pertaining to active ageing in Singapore. In partnership with DFCsg, 22 teams comprising student participants were introduced to Design Thinking techniques through an intensive two-day Empactathon® (an abridged term for empathy, impact and hackathon) in June. 1 Each team comprised four to six upper primary or lower secondary school students, an active senior, a youth mentor from a tertiary institution and a Frasers Property employee volunteer. To promote intergenerational dialogue and put their Design Thinking skills to practice, students were encouraged to have conversations with their grandparents to better understand and empathise with the needs of the elderly. The students then applied creativity to develop their prototypes in July, before their submissions were carefully reviewed and debated by a panel of judges in August. More than 100 students from Edgefield Primary School, Yumin Primary School, Orchid Park Secondary, Pei Hwa Secondary School, and Westwood Secondary School participated in Inclusive Spaces. They were supported by 20 youth mentors from the Singapore University of Technology and Temasek Polytechnic, specifically chosen for their training and academic background in design. Providing real life perspectives on areas for improvement in the built environment were 25 active seniors aged between 60 to 75 years old. They were identified from ACE Seniors, Singapore Anglican Community Services, TOUCH Community Services, People's Association, Lions Befrienders and Council for Third Age. About 20 volunteers from Frasers Property were each tagged to student teams to offer practical advice during the ideation process to ensure the feasibility of prototypes. Members of the judging panel include: Mr Chia Khong Shoong, Group Chief Corporate Officer, Frasers Property Limited Mrs Madhu Verma, Founder, Design for Change Singapore Mr Tony Soh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre Dr Tan Bee Wan, Executive Chairman of ACE Seniors & Integrative Learning Corporation Singapore Professor Richard Ho, Professor in Practice, Department of Architecture, National University of Singapore, Mr Ho Han Peng, Associate Director, Lien Centre for Social Innovation The virtual event provided a platform for the seniors and students to share and exchange insights on their ideas, demonstrating how these conversations have created greater understanding between generations. Mr Tony Soh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, said: "It is a great honour for me to serve as a judge in this year's Inclusive Spaces organised by Frasers Property. The creativity and teamwork shown by the teams were most impressive. It warms my heart to see our youths engaging seniors as part of the co-creation process. With deeper empathy, the youths were able to create new ideas that foster inter-generational interaction and understanding. My heartiest congratulations to all teams for their excellent efforts. And a special thanks to Frasers Property for being a role model as a Company of Good in inspiring our youths to work creatively and collaboratively with seniors to serve the wider community." One of the senior participants, Ms Ong Huay Siang, said: "Inclusive Spaces is a meaningful and unique programme, as it allows active seniors to share with the younger generation our thoughts on the kind of spaces and programmes that we would like to see in the community. As an active volunteer myself who is involved in wellness sessions for seniors and engaged in school mentoring, it is encouraging to have companies such as Frasers Property do more to bring both seniors and youth together to facilitate better understanding and exchange of ideas." The three winning teams, respectively from Edgefield Primary School, Westwood Secondary School, and Yumin Primary School, were recognised for their innovative solutions that looked at enhancing the physical and mental health of the seniors as well as promoting community integration across multiple generations. Winning teams walked away with a team trophy each with the students receiving a guided experience 2 workshop to create their own terrarium. To recognise winning teams, and the three supporting finalists from Yumin Primary School and Orchid Park Secondary School, all six prototypes were showcased at the event. Daily Living The top idea in this category was a "tech bench cum interactive table" by Edgefield Primary School, aimed at enhancing seniors' digital awareness as well as solve technology challenges. The solution involves placing a brightly coloured bench at a retail mall to enable seniors to seek assistance they may need for their electronic devices and mobile applications. This table could be equipped with a bell counter, reading materials, power sockets and even a tablet to highlight interesting social programmes and services at a mall. Students could sign up to volunteer and render community service by assisting seniors. Mental Well-being To provide an avenue for active, retired seniors to make good use of their time, contribute to society and have a sense of purpose in their life, the team from Yumin Primary School put together the concept of a "Forever Young Club", which can be located at a mall or residential property such as a condominium. This recreational space helps keep minds active by providing an inclusive space for active seniors to read books, share life stories with young children, organise talent shows to showcase their skills and experience, and a collective 'babysitting' service by engaging young children over games. Social Living Westwood Secondary School offered the idea of integrating green spaces into properties, with accessible facilities for seniors to rest, relax and interact with the community through activities, games and exercises. Named the "Neutral Storm Village", their proposed space supports social networks and includes a greenhouse for social farming lessons and gardening activities, and recreational zones for movie screening, video gaming, and rest. It also houses a cosy library where seniors can enjoy a scenic and relaxing view of a waterfall conducive for storytelling sessions. Please refer to Annex for details on the entries by winners and shortlisted finalists, including quotes by winning teams. To share learnings and provide its contribution to the industry and society, Frasers Property also launched its Inclusive Spaces social impact microsite today. This freely available digital resource is intended to promote greater inclusion in the built environment. It includes research on active ageing in Singapore, ideas and solutions generated by the top six teams, wider details on the initiative and its process. To learn more about Inclusive Spaces, please visit the microsite at https://www.frasersproperty.com/inclusive-spaces/bridging-generations. END About Frasers Property Limited Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.2 billion as at 31 March 2021. Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & 3 commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties. The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It has committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture. For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.comor follow us on LinkedIn. Design for Change Singapore Design for Change Singapore (DFCsg) empowers children with the 'I CAN' spirit to shape a more desirable and sustainable world. DFCsg is part of the Design for Change global movement that runs in 60+ countries. Empactathon® is an intergenerational engagement using participatory design approach to co-design solutions for a better world. Empactathon® is a registered trademark of DFCsg. Company of Good Company of Good connects organisations to do good strategically, sustainably and impactfully. Through its initiatives, like-minded organisations can learn, network and collaborate for good. Company of Good is a part of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), which is the steward of the City of Good vision for Singapore. The City of Good is a vision of Singapore where People, Organisations and Leaders come together to give their best for others. www.companyofgood.sg FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT: Frasers Property Limited Group Strategic Communications & Branding Chen MeiHui T +65 8133 8334 meihui.chen@frasersproperty.com Kelvin Lee T +65 8323 8724 kelvin.lee@frasersproperty.com 4 ANNEX WINNERS Daily Living category: Tech bench cum interactive table Team Name: Bubble School: Edgefield Primary School Mentor: Hoh Sheng Cong Kenny Students: Koh Yi-Pan, Ignatius Edmund, Johanna Jerald, Nur Rasyiqah Binte Rudy Gurnawan, See Le Min Phoebe, Chew Jing Kat Cayden Quote: "We learned a lot from engaging with seniors. We realised they also want to lead healthy, active lifestyles and not be cooped up at home. They have a yearning to interact with younger people, too. We built our confidence by interacting with them more often. We learned how to empathise with seniors in their daily situations, and through our discussions, we came up with solutions to help them overcome their fears for electronic devices and use of apps." Problem: After an in-depth interview session with a senior participant, the team understood that some of her peers are concerned about using technical devices and apps. The senior would like to go to a mall to seek help from volunteers who could aid her in navigating through different technologies and mobile applications. Solution: The team prototyped a "tech bench cum interactive table" where it could be placed in cosy cafes or malls that seniors might frequent. Its prototype made up of straw and corrugated board is a mock-up of a café setting. There are charging outlets and in-trays integrated into the tech bench for seniors to place their reading materials. The bench is cushioned for them to sit comfortably. Located at the corner of this bench is a switch to serve as a helpline point. The colour of the bench is bright yellow so that they can be easily spotted in a café or a space in the mall. Students who want to volunteer as "tech advisors" to these seniors can register with the café or mall operator. A tablet could be installed at the tech benches to allow seniors to discover interesting programmes or services available at malls. This may encourage such seniors to patronise these cafes and malls more often, thus making such places more vibrant and inclusive for active seniors too. Mental Well-being category: A place to feel alive Team Name: Secret Cake School: Yumin Primary School Mentor: Jayati Parwani Students: Janelle Tan, Fadiah Nabilah, Aslam Syariq, Aria Gobindram 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Frasers Property Limited published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED 06:22a FRASERS PROPERTY : Inclusive Spaces inspires innovative senior-friendly urban id.. PU 09/16 FRASERS PROPERTY : European Securitization Fund to Convert Wilton Resources Bond.. MT 09/16 FRASERS PROPERTY : Unit Prices $149 Million Bonds Offering MT 09/13 FRASERS PROPERTY : Says 65% of Parc Greenwich's Units Already Sold MT 09/13 GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Launch of Parc Greenwich Executive Condominium PU 09/03 FRASERS PROPERTY : Industrial (Thailand) and Rojana partner to accommodate COVID.. PU 09/02 FRASERS PROPERTY : Childcare operator announced at Midtown MacPark PU 09/02 FRASERS PROPERTY : New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark PU 09/02 FRASERS PROPERTY : 2Construct appointed to deliver A$62 million industrial facil.. PU 09/02 FULL OCCUPANCY AT FRASERS PARK EGELS : e-commerce tenants move into sustainable .. PU