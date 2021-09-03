Frasers Property : Industrial (Thailand) and Rojana partner to accommodate COVID-19 patients with rapid conversion of industrial factory into a field hospital in Ayutthaya

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Company Limited ("FPIT"), Thailand's leading industrial property developer and wholly owned subsidiary of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("FPT"), joins hands with Rojana Industrial Park Public Co., Ltd. to prepare a field hospital at Ayutthaya. Located at Rojana Industrial Park, the 430-bedfacility converts an existing factory space to ensure medical care can be administered to those critically ill with COVID-19.The official handover ceremony last week was attended by Mr. Phanu Yamsri, Governor of Ayutthaya Province together with Uthai Hospital representatives.

From L-R: 1. Mr. Somlak Yoknoiwong, Mayor of Uthai District, 2. Dr. Peera Areerat, Chief of the Public Health Office of Ayutthaya, 3. Mr. Somsak Charoenpaitoon, Deputy Governor of Ayutthaya Province, 4. Mr. Phanu Yamsri, Governor of Ayutthaya Province, 5. Mr. Sopon Racharaksa, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand), 6. Mr. Pakin Cholratanahirun, General Manager of Rojana Industrial Park Public Co., Ltd., 7. Mr. Thamnai Rachakotra, Managing Director Beerthip Brewery (1991) Co.,Ltd., 8. Dr. Sekson Chawanadeelert, Uthai Hospital Director

This project is its second facility following the conversion of a factory into a

PRESS RELEASE

"The Ayutthaya region, being a strategic hub for the country's industrial and logistics sector, is home for us. We recognize the overwhelming need for hospital beds with the COVID-19 pandemic and are glad to be able to do our part for the local community. By combining our efforts with the team at Rojana Industrial Park and local authorities, we were able to transform our existing factory space into a fully-equipped430-bed medical facility."

Mr. Chai Vinichbutr, Executive Director of Rojana Industrial Park Public Co, Ltd., said, "We are responding to the needs of the community by partnering with the government and like-mindedpartners, such as FPIT, to ease the demand for medical facilities and hospital beds. This is a testament to the great collaboration between the public and private sectors. All our directors and employees are committed to helping the community and industrial sector tide over this challenging period."

The field hospital officially started warding COVID-19 patients on 31 August 2021. The Ministry of Public Health and Uthai Hospital are responsible for setting the acceptance criteria for patients.

Infrastructure, utilities, food and other necessities for this temporary medical facility is well supported by related government authorities and the private sector. For instance, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) provides electrical transformers and electrical control cabinets, while the CAT Telecom Public Company Limited has enabled specialized communication systems for the project. The Thai Beverage Public Company Limited has also pledged to donate drinking water.

Just last month, Frasers Property Industrial handed over a 309-bed isolation centre, its first medical conversion of industrial space, to the community in Rayong. The business intends to further extend its expertise and partner like-minded organisations that can contribute to Thailand's local COVID-19 relief efforts.

###

About Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Company Limited

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Company Limited ("FPIT") is a leading provider of modern industrial property development in Thailand, a subsidiary of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company limited ("FPT"). The Company provides integrated development of industrial properties with a strong portfolio of factory and warehouse of over 3 million square meters under management in 50 strategic locations within major industrial estates, industrial parks, industrial promotion zones, logistic parks, and free-trade zones across Thailand. FPIT provides Ready-Built industrial properties in various sizes and specification and Built-to-Suit development to meet all customers' needs. The Company also offers best-in-class industrial properties which are designed and developed with green building standards and certifications to serve sustainable developments.

About Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited