Frasers Property Industrial acquires 23.4-hectare land parcel in Cobblebank, Victoria
MELBOURNE, 6 JUNE 2022
Frasers Property Industrial has acquired a 23.4-hectare premier industrial land parcel in Melbourne's booming west, responding to significant industrial demand for the region.
The new estate ("Cobblebank") located at 1 - 15 Ferris Road, Cobblebank, in the City of Melton, adds to Frasers Property Industrial's strategic land bank, which as at 31 March 2022, stood at 2.9 million square metres. Upon completion, it will be able to accommodate over 100,000 square metres of built form with an estimated end value in excess of A$215 million.
Cobblebank sits on the corner of Western Freeway and Ferris Road, 33km away from the Melbourne CBD and the Port of Melbourne and 22km from Melbourne Airport. It occupies a prime location with an 800-metre frontage and immediate access to the M8 Western Freeway via a four-way diamond exchange. Cobblebank's position on the key arterial road will provide maximum public visibility for future customers occupying the property. A proposed signalised entry at Ferris Road will also provide 24-hourB-double access to Cobblebank when the development is completed.
Under the Toolern Precinct Structure Plan released by the Victorian Government, the property is situated in an Urban Growth Zone, which applies to land that is earmarked for urban development to support population and economic growth. Key infrastructure works of Victoria's Big Build project collective such as the West Gate Tunnel Project, and the M80 Western Ring Road Upgrade, are expected to bring about increased accessibility to the area when they are completed.
Andrew Hanna, General Manager - Victoria, at Frasers Property Industrial comments, "Industrial land supply in Melbourne is becoming increasingly scarce and this has put an upward pressure on land prices and rents in the west, which is Melbourne's core distribution market. We are therefore pleased to have acquired Cobblebank, which boasts exceptional fundamentals in having a vast frontage and immediate access to the Western Freeway. Amenable travel times to Cobblebank from Melbourne's transport nodes are largely similar to our other estates in Melbourne's west and the cost base was also relatively competitive."
"The City of Melton is also one of the fastest growing municipalities in Australia, and Cobblebank will create jobs for a growing workforce in the area. With a thriving local economy, we are confident that the estate at Cobblebank will attract a host of blue-chip customers seeking to grow their presence in the region."
Cobblebank will be developed in accordance with Frasers Property Industrial's Premium Estates concept, which incorporates the use of sustainable materials with a warm and welcoming aesthetic that is not found in traditional warehouses. The concept reinforces Frasers Property Industrial's commitment to delivering high quality facilities, amenities, and green open spaces with best-in-class sustainability and technology at their core, to support employees' wellbeing and enhance communities in surrounding estates.
With sustainability in mind, the estate will target a minimum 5 Star Green Star Design and As-Built v1.3 certifications for all facilities, with a focus on delivering low-carbon solutions through rooftop solar panels and water efficient design, with rainwater capture and reuse.
This latest acquisition bolsters Frasers Property Industrial's presence in Melbourne's western suburbs. Another key development in the area is Canvas West, a 42.3-hectare estate, located at 917 Boundary Road, in Tarneit. Canvas West has attracted notable customers including Shaw Fabrics, Silk Contract Logistics and VidaXL.
The Cobblebank acquisition was facilitated by Industry Property Group agents Andrew Macqueen and Cameron Hunter.
About Frasers Property Industrial
Frasers Property Industrial is a strategic business unit of SGX-listed Frasers Property Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a multi-national company that owns, develops, and manages a diverse and integrated property portfolio with total assets of approximately S$40.7 billion as at 31 March 2022.
Frasers Property Industrial owns and manages industrial and logistics properties in Australia and Europe, and its portfolio includes logistics facilities, warehouses and production facilities in strategic locations. Frasers Property Industrial has approximately S$10.9 billion of assets under management as at 31 March 2022 with integrated development, asset management and third-party capital management capabilities across the Group's industrial and logistics markets in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.
In addition, Frasers Property Industrial provides property management services to the logistics and industrial properties owned by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") in the major logistics and industrial markets of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. FLCT is a SGX-listed REIT with a S$6.7 billion portfolio comprising 101 logistics, industrial and commercial properties in five developed markets - Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT is sponsored by the Group and is managed by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
For more information on Frasers Property Industrial, please visit FrasersPropertyIndustrial.comor follow us on LinkedIn.
About Frasers Property Limited
Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.7 billion as at 31 March 2022.
Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 20 countries and 70 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.
The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.
For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.comor follow us on LinkedIn.
