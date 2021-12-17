Frasers Property : Interactive play trail and outdoor gym now open at The Waterfront

PRESS RELEASE
Interactive play trail and outdoor gym now open at The Waterfront
New amenities to engage residents of all ages at Shell Cove
Over a dozen activities on new interactive play trail along foreshore boardwalk
Whirlpool column, fun mirrors, speaking tubes, periscopes, scavenger hunt board and more
New outdoor gym boasting a variety of equipment for all fitness levels and ages
SYDNEY, 8 DECEMBER 2021
An outdoor gym, children's beach and an interactive play trail featuring over a dozen activity stations along the harbour foreshore have recently opened to the public along with the new marina and dining precinct at The Waterfront, Shell Cove.
A whirlpool column, fun mirrors, speaking tubes, periscopes and a scavenger hunt board are among the highlights of the new 2.5km play trail, one of the final touches for the community to enjoy at The Waterfront, Shell Cove, the masterplanned community by Shellharbour City Council, with Frasers Property Australia.
"The interactive play equipment along the boardwalk is designed for children of all ages and abilities, to stimulate their innate desire to explore and discover. It is an important complement to the waterplay area opened to the community last year and will be a region-wide attraction for families," says Simone Dyer, Development Director, Frasers Property Australia.
"It's also an important addition to the other new amenities recently completed, including a children's beach, several new parks and a state-of-the-art outdoor gym.
"All these new amenities create an engaging environment for people to enjoy a balanced and healthy lifestyle in one of Australia's most picturesque locations on the south coast. Parents can keep their kids entertained and burn off some energy at the new play trail, beach and playgrounds, while fitness enthusiasts can get a full body workout at the new outdoor gym - all while enjoying the stunning harbour view."
Located near the southern harbour breakwater, the new open-air gym features a variety of equipment to cater for all fitness levels, including sit up bench, pull up bar, step up station, leg raise station, monkey bar, gymnastic rings and more. Each piece of exercise equipment comes with detailed instructions so it can be used safely and effectively.
The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a masterplanned community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.
The Shellharbour Marina and Shell Cove Harbour have recently opened next to the lively town centre featuring a retail precinct anchored by a Woolworths supermarket and specialty shops, restaurants on the harbour's edge, children's beach and water play areas. Additional components of The Waterfront, Shell Cove masterplan currently in planning or delivery include the 117-room hotel, tavern, marina services centre, library and community centre.
The Waterfront Sales Centre is in the Shell Cove Town Centre at Shops 1 and 2, 100 Cove Boulevard, Shell Cove. It is open seven days from 10.30am to 5pm. Call 13 38 38 or visit www.thewaterfrontshellcove.com.aufor more information.
