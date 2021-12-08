Frasers Property : New line-up revealed at Eastern Creek Quarter

PRESS RELEASE
New line-up revealed at Eastern Creek Quarter
Five new tenants confirmed for new large format retail precinct
New large format retail destination at Eastern Creek Quarter attracts quality brands
4WD Supa Centre, PETQuarters, Totally Workwear, T-Spoon Café and KFC coming soon
New tenants will join Anaconda, McDonald's, and Officeworks
Large format retail and showroom precinct now 80% committed
Prime opportunity in busy location in key growth area
SYDNEY, 6 DECEMBER 2021
As Eastern Creek Quarter (ECQ) celebrates the festive season, Frasers Property Australia has announced five high-profile new retailers set to join the mix in western Sydney's newest large format retail and showroom destination at ECQ. PETQuarters, Totally Workwear, 4WD Supa Centre, T-Spoon Café and KFC are preparing to open to the western Sydney community by mid-2022.
The announcement follows confirmation earlier this year that Anaconda, Officeworks and McDonald's will open their doors in the new large format retail precinct at ECQ, with over 11,000sqm of large format retail space now 80% leased or under offer.
4WD Supa Centre (2,000+sqm), PETQuarters, Totally Workwear, and T-Spoon Café will occupy adjacent premises, with KFC committing to a new pad site to provide dine in, takeaway and drive-through options.
"We're excited to be welcoming this great line-up of retailers to ECQ to add to the diversity and quality of what's coming in 2022," says Tim Moore, Retail Leasing Director, Frasers Property Australia.
"In terms of the convenience and beauty of the western Sydney location, the prominence and accessibility of the centre, as well as the quality of tenants, the large format retail destination at ECQ is without peer in western Sydney.
"Only limited tenancies remain available for quality large format operators, so homewares, electrical goods, recreational, outdoor, baby goods and other high-profile brands should take note.
"The excitement is building as we move towards the official launch of western Sydney's best-located new large format retail and showroom precinct early next year," he says.
Conveniently located on Rooty Hill Road South near the corner of Great Western Highway and the M7 Motorway, ECQ is an award-winning shopping, dining and entertainment destination serving the western Sydney region. With a full-line Woolworths supermarket, the centre houses a mix of local concepts, quality brands and the unique ECQ Social precinct, with its covered and alfresco seating, outdoor deck, kids play area and large format outdoor digital screen.
A 5 Star Green Star Design & As Built rating is being targeted for the large format retail and showroom precinct, in keeping with the centre's sustainable identity, with plans for a major 400kW solar PV system to generate energy for use on-site.
The new precinct will also integrate an additional 340 on-grade parking spaces. Large format retail leasing specialist Retail Projex agents Cameron Henshaw and Shelby Woodgate are coordinating the leasing campaign for the precinct.
Retailers interested in opportunities at ECQ should call Cameron Henshaw on 0403 285 175 or visit https://www.retailprojex.com.au/eastern-creek-quarter.
END
