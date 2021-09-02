Frasers Property : New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark

"The building has forms that look like leaves reaching out for sunlight and the entire project itself is a garden in this way; reaching out for the sunlight and developing beautiful rooms that face toward the sun and the streets as well as the centre-garden."
Construction of SOUL Residences is set to begin in the fourth quarter 2021 with completion expected in the fourth quarter, 2023.
Frasers Property Australia is working with the NSW Government to deliver the $2.1 billion masterplanned mixed tenure community, which will be developed in stages over the next 10 to 12 years.
Midtown MacPark is one of the best-connected communities in Sydney, surrounded by great schools, workplaces, shopping centres, a university, easy access to arterial roads, extensive public transport options including rail and bus connections, and an easy walk to the Metro station.
Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for Midtown MacPark and the vision is for the community to be carbon neutral in operation.
The Midtown MacPark sales centre at Ivanhoe Place (off Herring Rd), Macquarie Park is temporarily closed to protect against the spread of COVID-19, however online appointments continue. The team remains on hand to help and virtual tours are available at www.midtownmacpark.com.au.
About Frasers Property Australia
Since 1924, Frasers Property Australia has created stronger, smarter, happier neighbourhoods. We are one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and an Australian division of Frasers Property Limited.
We develop residential land, housing, and apartments and have delivered over 140,000 homes during our legacy; and develop build-to-rent, commercial, retail and mixed-use properties. Our activities also encompass the ownership and management of investment property, incorporating property and asset management services.
We work sustainably to ensure the places we create leave a positive environmental legacy and enhance the way people live life together. Frasers Property in Australia has certified over 3.4 million square metres of Green Star space across our communities, and our commitment to reduce carbon has been approved by the global Science-Based Targets initiative. We are also certified by the Australian Government's Climate Active initiative. Frasers Property Australia owns Real Utilities, a licensed Australian energy retailer that owns and manages energy infrastructure within some of our communities with the mission to be greener, cheaper and simpler.
We value diversity and firmly believe that together, we're better. We employ over 500 people nationally and are recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Australian Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency.
To find out more about Frasers Property Australia, visit frasersproperty.com.auor follow us on LinkedIn.
About Frasers Property Limited
Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.2 billion as at 31 March 2021.
Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGXST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group
