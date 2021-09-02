Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Property Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property : New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark

09/02/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark

Steps away from Village Green, community amenities and shops

  • Next building at Midtown MacPark to be launched on 18 September
  • Perfectly located right by the future landscaped Village Green
  • Easy access to swimming pool, gym, community centre, multipurpose room and retail shops
  • Get started with just $10,000 deposit, a limited offer to the first 10 eligible buyers

SYDNEY, 25 AUGUST 2021

The exciting transformation of Macquarie Park is ramping up, with 90% of the first release at Midtown MacPark now sold and the next building, SOUL Residences, to be launched by Frasers Property Australia on 18 September.

SOUL Residences will offer a mix of 103 one, two and three-bedroom apartments over 20 levels and take pride of place overlooking the central Village Green. A limited $10,000 deposit offer accompanying the new release means a home in the new heart of Macquarie Park is within reach of even more first home buyers and investors.

With many apartments commanding extensive park views, residents of Midtown's newest release will enjoy direct access to the heart and soul of Midtown, including a spacious Village Green with open space, a playground for all ages, a community centre, 25 metre pay-as-you-go pool and gym and so much more.

"With the advantage of a masterplan incorporating plenty of green space and community facilities, we are already receiving strong enquiries for these new apartments by the park in the heart of Midtown. Future residents of Soul Residences will have everything they need on their doorstep, and they now have a chance to secure their preferred apartment with a deposit of just $10,000," says Nigel Edgar, General Manager Development NSW, Frasers Property Australia.

"Under the strictly limited offer, the first 10 eligible purchasers in Soul Residences can secure their preferred apartment at today's prices with a $10,000 deposit, then pay the balance of the full 10% deposit required over a 15-month timeframe via instalments," explains Mr Edgar.

The offer runs until 30 September so interested buyers are encouraged to book a virtual appointment with

the online sales team by calling Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visiting www.midtownmacpark.com.autoday.

Indicative pricing for one-bedroom apartments starts from $655,000 to $805,000, two-bedroom apartments start from $895,000 to $1,050,000, and three-bedroom apartments start from $1,560,000 to $1,910,000.

Information sessions for those interested in Soul Residences will be held from 28 August. An online launch will be held on 18 September.

The new building is designed by leading architects Candalepas Associates, the award-winning firm behind Darling Mills North Rocks, President Avenue apartments, Waterloo Street Apartments, the AHL Headquarters and more.

Candalepas Associates CEO Angelo Candalepas says the vision for Soul Residences is to offer something memorable and unexpected to the entry-point of the community.

"We have sought to develop something that has warmth and gives presence to the reflection of colour in people's faces," says Mr Candalepas.

1

PRESS RELEASE

"The building has forms that look like leaves reaching out for sunlight and the entire project itself is a garden in this way; reaching out for the sunlight and developing beautiful rooms that face toward the sun and the streets as well as the centre-garden."

Construction of SOUL Residences is set to begin in the fourth quarter 2021 with completion expected in the fourth quarter, 2023.

Frasers Property Australia is working with the NSW Government to deliver the $2.1 billion masterplanned mixed tenure community, which will be developed in stages over the next 10 to 12 years.

Midtown MacPark is one of the best-connected communities in Sydney, surrounded by great schools, workplaces, shopping centres, a university, easy access to arterial roads, extensive public transport options including rail and bus connections, and an easy walk to the Metro station.

Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for Midtown MacPark and the vision is for the community to be carbon neutral in operation.  

The Midtown MacPark sales centre at Ivanhoe Place (off Herring Rd), Macquarie Park is temporarily closed to protect against the spread of COVID-19, however online appointments continue. The team remains on hand to help and virtual tours are available at www.midtownmacpark.com.au.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Since 1924, Frasers Property Australia has created stronger, smarter, happier neighbourhoods. We are one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and an Australian division of Frasers Property Limited.

We develop residential land, housing, and apartments and have delivered over 140,000 homes during our legacy; and develop build-to-rent, commercial, retail and mixed-use properties. Our activities also encompass the ownership and management of investment property, incorporating property and asset management services.

We work sustainably to ensure the places we create leave a positive environmental legacy and enhance the way people live life together. Frasers Property in Australia has certified over 3.4 million square metres of Green Star space across our communities, and our commitment to reduce carbon has been approved by the global Science-Based Targets initiative. We are also certified by the Australian Government's Climate Active initiative. Frasers Property Australia owns Real Utilities, a licensed Australian energy retailer that owns and manages energy infrastructure within some of our communities with the mission to be greener, cheaper and simpler.

We value diversity and firmly believe that together, we're better. We employ over 500 people nationally and are recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Australian Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

To find out more about Frasers Property Australia, visit frasersproperty.com.auor follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.2 billion as at 31 March 2021.

Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGXST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group

2

PRESS RELEASE

has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It has committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron

Riley Chan

T +61 490 534 088

  1. riley_chan@wisemcbaron.com.au

3

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
06:12aFRASERS PROPERTY : Childcare operator announced at Midtown MacPark
PU
05:52aFRASERS PROPERTY : New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark
PU
05:42aFRASERS PROPERTY : 2Construct appointed to deliver A$62 million industrial facil..
PU
05:32aFULL OCCUPANCY AT FRASERS PARK EGELS : e-commerce tenants move into sustainable ..
PU
05:22aFRASERS PROPERTY : Industrial appoints new Executive General Manager, Australia
PU
05:22aFRASERS PROPERTY : Industrial signs new lease at “An den Dieken” in ..
PU
08/23FRASERS PROPERTY : to launch wellness-inspired Executive Condominium Parc Greenw..
PU
08/10FRASERS PROPERTY : Nine-Month Room Revenue Falls 75%
MT
08/07Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust acquired FPE Investments RE5 B.V and FPE..
CI
08/06FRASERS PROPERTY : 3Q FY2021 Business Updates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 082 M 2 292 M 2 292 M
Net income 2021 358 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 14 471 M 10 764 M 10 764 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 4 425 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 664
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,13 SGD
Average target price 1,29 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choo Leong Loo Group Chief Financial Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Uten Lohachitpitaks Group Chief Investment Officer
Ming Ying Mak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED-8.87%3 292
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.80%40 919
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.25%27 538
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.75%26 779
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.93%25 139
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.94%24 808