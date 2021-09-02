Frasers Property : New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark

New park-facing Soul apartments launching at Midtown MacPark

SYDNEY, 25 AUGUST 2021

The exciting transformation of Macquarie Park is ramping up, with 90% of the first release at Midtown MacPark now sold and the next building, SOUL Residences, to be launched by Frasers Property Australia on 18 September.

SOUL Residences will offer a mix of 103 one, two and three-bedroom apartments over 20 levels and take pride of place overlooking the central Village Green. A limited $10,000 deposit offer accompanying the new release means a home in the new heart of Macquarie Park is within reach of even more first home buyers and investors.

With many apartments commanding extensive park views, residents of Midtown's newest release will enjoy direct access to the heart and soul of Midtown, including a spacious Village Green with open space, a playground for all ages, a community centre, 25 metre pay-as-you-go pool and gym and so much more.

"With the advantage of a masterplan incorporating plenty of green space and community facilities, we are already receiving strong enquiries for these new apartments by the park in the heart of Midtown. Future residents of Soul Residences will have everything they need on their doorstep, and they now have a chance to secure their preferred apartment with a deposit of just $10,000," says Nigel Edgar, General Manager Development NSW, Frasers Property Australia.

"Under the strictly limited offer, the first 10 eligible purchasers in Soul Residences can secure their preferred apartment at today's prices with a $10,000 deposit, then pay the balance of the full 10% deposit required over a 15-month timeframe via instalments," explains Mr Edgar.

The offer runs until 30 September so interested buyers are encouraged to book a virtual appointment with

the online sales team by calling Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visiting www.midtownmacpark.com.autoday.

Indicative pricing for one-bedroom apartments starts from $655,000 to $805,000, two-bedroom apartments start from $895,000 to $1,050,000, and three-bedroom apartments start from $1,560,000 to $1,910,000.

Information sessions for those interested in Soul Residences will be held from 28 August. An online launch will be held on 18 September.

The new building is designed by leading architects Candalepas Associates, the award-winning firm behind Darling Mills North Rocks, President Avenue apartments, Waterloo Street Apartments, the AHL Headquarters and more.

Candalepas Associates CEO Angelo Candalepas says the vision for Soul Residences is to offer something memorable and unexpected to the entry-point of the community.

"We have sought to develop something that has warmth and gives presence to the reflection of colour in people's faces," says Mr Candalepas.

