SPX inks agreement with Frasers Property to strengthen the infrastructure network in Vietnam market

◆ Scheduled for completion in 2025, 106,000 sqm built-to-suit facility set to be the most advanced automatic sorting centre for SPX in South Vietnam

◆ Affirms SPX's commitment to expanding and strengthening its logistics footprint in South Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, 26 MARCH 2024

SPX, a logistics provider for cost-effective and reliable delivery services with a network covering 63 provinces across Vietnam, together with Frasers Property, one of Vietnam's leading diversified property developers, have announced an agreement to provide a built-to-suit premium industrial space in Binh Duong Industrial Park (BDIP). Leveraging its international expertise in industrial property development, Frasers Property Vietnam's built-to-suit facility will serve as SPX's largest and most advanced automatic sorting centre in South Vietnam.

When fully completed, the centre will span a total area of up to 106,000 sqm with a processing capacity of over 2.5 million parcels per day and feature the latest automated goods sorting system. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion in 2025 with operations commencing within the same year. When officially launched, the centre is expected to contribute thousands of new job and economic opportunities to surrounding communities, aiding the overall development of Binh Duong province and improving logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.

Photo caption: From left, Mr. Chung Ngo Huy - SPX Senior Manager, Ms. Nguyen Kim Anh - Director of SPX and Mr. Chong Chee Keong - General Manager of Industrial and Mr. Edwin Tan - Deputy CEO of Frasers Property Vietnam at the signing ceremony for SPX new built-to-suit logistics facility in Binh Duong Industrial Park.

At the signing ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Kim Anh, Director of SPX said: "We are pleased to partner with Frasers Property Vietnam on our Binh Duong automated sorting centre project. With its extensive proven track record in developing sustainable and high-quality real estate development globally, Frasers Property is a trusted partner that can provide us with state-of-the-art industrial facilities to build the largest and the most advanced SPX's automatic sorting centre project in South Vietnam. We are confident that the centre's strategic location in BDIP with easy access to key transport infrastructure will enable SPX to expand our scale of logistics operations quickly, professionally, and efficiently in Vietnam."

Ms. Nguyen Kim Anh also shared more on the company's key objectives for 2024. In addition to strengthening the infrastructure network, SPX will continue to prioritise improving the customer experience by simplifying the process of handling customer support requests, shortening delivery times, and improving the quality and stability of services during seasonal peaks. All of these will contribute to cost optimisation, increase operational efficiency, and fulfil the goal of making SPX a reliable supplier with fast, accurate logistics services in Vietnam's e-commerce industry.

Mr. Chong Chee Keong, General Manager of Industrial at Frasers Property Vietnam said, "Our partnership with SPX underscores Frasers Property's commitment to providing unique customer experiences through modern and sustainable premium industrial estate design, which is complemented by dedicated support services throughout the customer lifecycle. BDIP's Premium Estates concept positions Frasers Property to meet the evolving requirements of tenants and will enable us to capitalise on favourable demand drivers for industrial space in Vietnam."

Frasers Property's BDIP is the company's first industrial park in Vietnam to incorporate its innovative industry-first Premium Estates concept. In addition to high-quality industrial and logistics infrastructure, Premium Estates offer amenities and green open spaces to support the well-being of building occupants with best-in-class sustainability and technology, providing assurance for the future-readiness of businesses. The industrial park is one of few developments in Vietnam to be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, which recognises healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings.

END

About SPX

Officially launched in 2020, SPX is a provider of reliable and cost-effective logistic services throughout the region, contributing to the support of effective businesses, sellers, and business brands. In Vietnam, SPX currently operates a freight logistic network spread across 63 provinces and cities across the country. The goal of SPX is to continue the breakthrough services, applying new technology in operation to serve domestic customers in a better way.

About Frasers Property

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multinational investor-developer-manager of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.8 billion as at 30 September 2023.

Frasers Property's multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, commercial & business parks, hospitality, industrial & logistics, residential and retail. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 20 countries and more than 70 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In Vietnam, Frasers Property has a well-diversified portfolio across asset classes. Commercial signature developments with Melinh Point -- a Grade A boutique office building in HCMC's commercial District 1, Worc@Q2 -- a modern-styled serviced-office within its Residential segment called Q2 Thao Dien -- a luxury mixed-use development in Thu Duc City. More than 180 hectares of industrial land area, within strategic locations in both North and South of Vietnam, with almost a million square metres of international grade and green certified industrial facilities will be developed to support the country's growing manufacturing economy. Frasers Hospitality also maintains a country presence with Fraser Suites Hanoi and Fraser Residence Hanoi.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visitfrasersproperty.com or follow us onLinkedIn.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frasers Property Vietnam

Ms. Kara Wong - Head, Marcom & Administration T +84 908 812 628

Ekara.wong@frasersproperty.com