Frasers Property awarded major international accreditation across uk business parks

Frasers Property UK, integrated developer, investor and asset manager and owner, has become the first company in the world to achieve a three-star Fitwel accreditation for a business park, as well as two other certifications from the global body.

Frasers Property, which owns a UK portfolio of business parks totalling 5.8 million sq ft, has achieved the Fitwel certification for Winnersh Triangle Business Park in Reading, Chineham Park in Basingstoke, and Farnborough Business Park - the latter achieving the world-first three-star rating. Collectively, the sites make up the largest Fitwel certified area globally. The Fitwel Commercial Site certification assesses holistic health, including:

Public realm access and pedestrian connectivity

Proximity to open spaces

Outdoor fitness areas and community destinations

The provision of healthy food

Embedding social resilience, occupant safety, and emergency preparedness

The scorecard assesses all site outdoor and common areas accessible by all occupiers, something in abundance at Frasers Property's business parks which feature outdoor walking trails, green public space as well as public art installations, universal access for wheelchairs and pushchairs, and health promoting events such as yoga, Pilates and bootcamp events.

Ilaria del Beato, CEO of Frasers Property UK, commented:

"The Fitwell accreditation is the benchmark for developers tuned into the realities of what modern occupier want and need. We have invested heavily in our business parks to ensure health and wellbeing are integral to the design, development, and the operation of our buildings.'' "Our business parks strengthen the connection between people and the places they live, work and visit. They are well-connected, have safe street infrastructure and give our customers assess to cafes, gyms, and beautifully landscaped green space - which has been welcomed by many after the lockdown period.""We're proud the hard work is being recognised by organisations like Fitwel and look forward to welcoming more people to our business parks in the future".

Joanna Frank, President and CEO of Fitwel and the Center for Active Design, said:

"We commended Frasers Property on their Fitwell Certification and for being leaders in the healthy building movement. The implementation of Fitwel's strategies and best practices demonstrates Frasers Property's commitment to prioritise their tenants' health and well-being. As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Frasers Property's commitment to prioritise their tenants' health and well-being. As lockdown restrictions are lifted Frasers Property is proactively ensuring the safety of the people in their buildings by being the largest certified area in the world."

The achievement follows Frasers Property's announcement of its detailed net zero carbon roadmap earlier this year. The company, which holds the largest business park portfolio under single ownership in the UK, committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2050, to achieve net zero carbon across operational areas of control by 2030, and to be climate resilient and establish mitigation and adaptation plans by next year.