Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Property Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property : officially an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frasers Property officially an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

Culture the key to Australian platform's citation

  • Frasers Property retains WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation for four consecutive years
  • Diversity and inclusion policies embedded in the company's culture

SYDNEY, 16 MARCH 2022

Frasers Property Limited's Australian platform, which includes Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial, today received the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation, meaning it remains officially recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality - an accolade the company has held since 2018.

The Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation is a voluntary leading-practice recognition program designed to encourage, recognise and promote organisations' active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplaces.

Receiving the WGEA EOCGE citation is a sign of an organisation's commitment to making their workplaces equal and according to Ranna Alkadamani, General Manager People & Culture, Frasers Property, the organisation's culture underpins this ongoing work.

"We work hard on fostering and embedding a workplace culture that prioritises diversity and inclusion, values different perspectives and the strength this brings to developing diverse real estate assets for our broad range of customers. Gender equality is a beneficial outcome of our culture, and we are stronger because of the mix of women and men, of different backgrounds and skill-sets, that we have across all parts of our Australian business," Ms Alkadamani says.

"Culture is a living thing. You always need to be working on it and our leaders, both women and men, play a critical role through real actions and strategies in promoting and maintaining equity throughout the organisation," she adds.

Mary Wooldridge, WGEA Director, says employers with the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation are raising the bar when it comes to driving change, creating the circumstances that allow all people, regardless of their gender, to thrive.

"After passing through our evidence-based benchmarking evaluations, our EOCGE citation holders are officially recognised as some of the best employers in Australia who are committed and dedicated to action in achieving gender equality," Ms Wooldridge says.

"Critically, these organisations are delivering on a formula that sees better support structures in place for working families; stronger actions to address pay inequalities; and strategic recruitment and promotion practices that help to encourage the full participation of women at work," she says.

The WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation operates on a 24-month cycle so organisations must re-apply every two years to retain their citation. Frasers Property has held the citation since 2018/19.

END

1

About Frasers Property Australia

Since 1924, Frasers Property Australia has created stronger, smarter, happier neighbourhoods. We are one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and an Australian division of Frasers Property Limited.

We develop residential land, housing, and apartments and have delivered over 140,000 homes during our legacy; and develop build-to-rent, commercial, retail and mixed-use properties. Our activities also encompass the ownership and management of investment property, incorporating property and asset management services.

We work sustainably to ensure the places we create leave a positive environmental legacy and enhance the way people live life together. Frasers Property in Australia has certified over 5.6 million square metres of Green Star space across our communities, and our commitment to reduce carbon has been approved by the global Science-Based Targets initiative. We are also certified by the Australian Government's Climate Active initiative. Frasers Property Australia owns Real Utilities, a licensed Australian energy retailer that owns and manages energy infrastructure within some of our communities with the mission to be greener, cheaper and simpler.

We value diversity and firmly believe that together, we're better. We employ over 500 people nationally and are recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Australian Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

To find out more about Frasers Property Australia, visit frasersproperty.com.auor follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frasers Property Industrial

Frasers Property Industrial is a strategic business unit of SGX-listed Frasers Property Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a multi-national company that owns, develops, and manages a diverse and integrated property portfolio with total assets of approximately S$40.3 billion as at 30 September 2021.

Frasers Property Industrial owns and manages industrial and logistics properties in Australia and Europe, and its portfolio includes logistics facilities, warehouses and production facilities in strategic locations. Frasers Property Industrial has approximately S$11.3 billion of assets under management as at 30 September 2021 with integrated development, asset management and third-party capital management capabilities across the Group's industrial and logistics markets in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.

In addition, Frasers Property Industrial provides property management services to the logistics and industrial properties owned by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") in the major logistics and industrial markets of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. FLCT is a SGX-listed REIT with a $7.3 billion portfolio comprising 103 logistics, industrial and commercial properties in five developed markets - Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT is sponsored by the Group and is managed by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

For more information on Frasers Property Industrial, please visit FrasersPropertyIndustrial.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.3 billion as at 30 September 2021.

Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

2

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Trudy Wise, Wise McBaron

T +61 418 220 028

  1. trudy_wise@wisemcbaron.com.au

3

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
03:38aFRASERS PROPERTY : officially an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality
PU
02/24FRASERS PROPERTY : Display Village homes for sale to meet strong demand at Ed.Square
PU
02/09FRASERS PROPERTY : 1Q FY2022 Business Updates
PU
01/31FRASERS PROPERTY : First new homes for 2022 released at The Waterfront, Shell Cove
PU
01/31FRASERS PROPERTY : Passive House at Life, Point Cook available for purchase soon
PU
01/27Frasers Property Units Bags $147 Million Sustainability Linked Loan
MT
01/27FRASERS PROPERTY : Secures First Sustainability-linked GBP110 Million Loan for UK Business
PU
01/27FRASERS PROPERTY : Industrial secures Zenexus Australian HQ and Victorian distribution cen..
PU
01/24Frasers Property Names CEO of Strategic Business Unit
MT
01/24FRASERS PROPERTY : Soon Su Lin named new CEO of Frasers Property Singapore
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 646 M 2 668 M 2 668 M
Net income 2022 231 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 14 284 M 10 452 M 10 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 4 122 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 032
Free-Float 12,6%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,05 SGD
Average target price 1,38 SGD
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Choo Leong Loo Group Chief Financial Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Ying Mak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Heng Wing Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED-7.89%3 016
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.19%32 505
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 243
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.89%27 636
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.31%27 183
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22 880