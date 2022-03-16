Frasers Property officially an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

SYDNEY, 16 MARCH 2022

Frasers Property Limited's Australian platform, which includes Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial, today received the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation, meaning it remains officially recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality - an accolade the company has held since 2018.

The Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation is a voluntary leading-practice recognition program designed to encourage, recognise and promote organisations' active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplaces.

Receiving the WGEA EOCGE citation is a sign of an organisation's commitment to making their workplaces equal and according to Ranna Alkadamani, General Manager People & Culture, Frasers Property, the organisation's culture underpins this ongoing work.

"We work hard on fostering and embedding a workplace culture that prioritises diversity and inclusion, values different perspectives and the strength this brings to developing diverse real estate assets for our broad range of customers. Gender equality is a beneficial outcome of our culture, and we are stronger because of the mix of women and men, of different backgrounds and skill-sets, that we have across all parts of our Australian business," Ms Alkadamani says.

"Culture is a living thing. You always need to be working on it and our leaders, both women and men, play a critical role through real actions and strategies in promoting and maintaining equity throughout the organisation," she adds.

Mary Wooldridge, WGEA Director, says employers with the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation are raising the bar when it comes to driving change, creating the circumstances that allow all people, regardless of their gender, to thrive.

"After passing through our evidence-based benchmarking evaluations, our EOCGE citation holders are officially recognised as some of the best employers in Australia who are committed and dedicated to action in achieving gender equality," Ms Wooldridge says.

"Critically, these organisations are delivering on a formula that sees better support structures in place for working families; stronger actions to address pay inequalities; and strategic recruitment and promotion practices that help to encourage the full participation of women at work," she says.

The WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation operates on a 24-month cycle so organisations must re-apply every two years to retain their citation. Frasers Property has held the citation since 2018/19.

