Frasers Property officially an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality
Culture the key to Australian platform's citation
-
Frasers Property retains WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation for four consecutive years
-
Diversity and inclusion policies embedded in the company's culture
SYDNEY, 16 MARCH 2022
Frasers Property Limited's Australian platform, which includes Frasers Property Australia and Frasers Property Industrial, today received the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation, meaning it remains officially recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality - an accolade the company has held since 2018.
The Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation is a voluntary leading-practice recognition program designed to encourage, recognise and promote organisations' active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplaces.
Receiving the WGEA EOCGE citation is a sign of an organisation's commitment to making their workplaces equal and according to Ranna Alkadamani, General Manager People & Culture, Frasers Property, the organisation's culture underpins this ongoing work.
"We work hard on fostering and embedding a workplace culture that prioritises diversity and inclusion, values different perspectives and the strength this brings to developing diverse real estate assets for our broad range of customers. Gender equality is a beneficial outcome of our culture, and we are stronger because of the mix of women and men, of different backgrounds and skill-sets, that we have across all parts of our Australian business," Ms Alkadamani says.
"Culture is a living thing. You always need to be working on it and our leaders, both women and men, play a critical role through real actions and strategies in promoting and maintaining equity throughout the organisation," she adds.
Mary Wooldridge, WGEA Director, says employers with the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation are raising the bar when it comes to driving change, creating the circumstances that allow all people, regardless of their gender, to thrive.
"After passing through our evidence-based benchmarking evaluations, our EOCGE citation holders are officially recognised as some of the best employers in Australia who are committed and dedicated to action in achieving gender equality," Ms Wooldridge says.
"Critically, these organisations are delivering on a formula that sees better support structures in place for working families; stronger actions to address pay inequalities; and strategic recruitment and promotion practices that help to encourage the full participation of women at work," she says.
The WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation operates on a 24-month cycle so organisations must re-apply every two years to retain their citation. Frasers Property has held the citation since 2018/19.
END
1
About Frasers Property Australia
Since 1924, Frasers Property Australia has created stronger, smarter, happier neighbourhoods. We are one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and an Australian division of Frasers Property Limited.
We develop residential land, housing, and apartments and have delivered over 140,000 homes during our legacy; and develop build-to-rent, commercial, retail and mixed-use properties. Our activities also encompass the ownership and management of investment property, incorporating property and asset management services.
We work sustainably to ensure the places we create leave a positive environmental legacy and enhance the way people live life together. Frasers Property in Australia has certified over 5.6 million square metres of Green Star space across our communities, and our commitment to reduce carbon has been approved by the global Science-Based Targets initiative. We are also certified by the Australian Government's Climate Active initiative. Frasers Property Australia owns Real Utilities, a licensed Australian energy retailer that owns and manages energy infrastructure within some of our communities with the mission to be greener, cheaper and simpler.
We value diversity and firmly believe that together, we're better. We employ over 500 people nationally and are recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Australian Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency.
To find out more about Frasers Property Australia, visit frasersproperty.com.auor follow us on LinkedIn.
About Frasers Property Industrial
Frasers Property Industrial is a strategic business unit of SGX-listed Frasers Property Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a multi-national company that owns, develops, and manages a diverse and integrated property portfolio with total assets of approximately S$40.3 billion as at 30 September 2021.
Frasers Property Industrial owns and manages industrial and logistics properties in Australia and Europe, and its portfolio includes logistics facilities, warehouses and production facilities in strategic locations. Frasers Property Industrial has approximately S$11.3 billion of assets under management as at 30 September 2021 with integrated development, asset management and third-party capital management capabilities across the Group's industrial and logistics markets in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.
In addition, Frasers Property Industrial provides property management services to the logistics and industrial properties owned by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") in the major logistics and industrial markets of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. FLCT is a SGX-listed REIT with a $7.3 billion portfolio comprising 103 logistics, industrial and commercial properties in five developed markets - Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT is sponsored by the Group and is managed by Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
For more information on Frasers Property Industrial, please visit FrasersPropertyIndustrial.comor follow us on LinkedIn.
About Frasers Property Limited
Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-nationaldeveloper-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.3 billion as at 30 September 2021.
Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.
2
The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.
For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.comor follow us on LinkedIn.
FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Trudy Wise, Wise McBaron
T +61 418 220 028
-
trudy_wise@wisemcbaron.com.au
3