General Announcement::Full Yearly Results

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED - CORRIGENDUM TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Frasers Property Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to clarify that there were errors on certain pages of the condensed interim financial statements for the six months and full year ended 30 September 2021 issued on 12 November 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). The errors appear on:

Page 4 of the Financial Statements - Condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity. With reference to "Total contributions by and distributions to owners", the number "(89,966)" as shown shaded in grey as follows:

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity Attributable Share Retained Other to Owners of Capital Earnings Reserves the Company $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Group Full year ended 30 September 2021 Total contributions by and distributions to owners 1,170,029 (89,966) 45,817 1,128,880

should instead be "(86,966)" as shown shaded in grey as follows:

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity Attributable Share Retained Other to Owners of Capital Earnings Reserves the Company $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Group Full year ended 30 September 2021 Total contributions by and distributions to owners 1,170,029 (86,966) 45,817 1,128,880

