Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Property Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Use of Proceeds from the Rights Issue

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE RIGHTS ISSUE

Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Information Statement (as defined below).

The Directors refer to the Company's announcements on 10 February 2021, 26 February 2021, 8 March 2021, 29 March 2021, 1 April 2021, 29 June 2021 and 23 September 2021 (the "Previous Announcements"), and the offer information statement dated 8 March 2021 issued by the Company in relation to the Rights Issue (the "Offer Information Statement").

Further to the Previous Announcements, the Company would like to announce that a further S$88.7 million1 out of the gross proceeds of S$1,160 million raised from the Rights Issue has been utilised as follows:

  1. approximately A$38.5 million (approximately S$37.6 million) towards the payment of the purchase price for the acquisition of approximately thirty hectares of industrial land located in Kemps Creek East, New South Wales, Australia;
  2. approximately A$10.9 million (approximately S$10.7 million) towards the payment of the purchase price for the acquisitions of an aggregate of approximately three hectares of industrial land located in Horsley Park, New South Wales, Australia; and
  3. approximately A$41.3 million (approximately S$40.4 million) disbursed to an indirect subsidiary of the Company to fund the capital and development expenditure of industrial and logistics assets.

Such use of proceeds is in accordance with the intended use of proceeds stated in the Offer Information Statement. The Company will make further periodic announcements on the use of the remaining proceeds of the Rights Issue.

By Order of the Board

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

13 December 2021

1 In this announcement, unless otherwise stated, translations of amounts from the Australian dollar to Singapore dollars have been made on the basis of A$1: S$0.9777 as at 13 December 2021.

1

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
10:46aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Use of Proceeds from the Rights Issue
PU
12/10CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Announcement of Cessation of Appointment as Group Ch..
PU
12/10Frasers Property's Group Chief Investment Officer Steps Down
MT
12/08FRASERS PROPERTY : New line-up revealed at Eastern Creek Quarter
PU
12/06Frasers Property Swings to Profit in April-September on Higher Contributions from Devel..
MT
12/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Full Yearly Results
PU
12/01FRASERS PROPERTY : Logistics & Commercial Trust invests in forward funding acquisition of ..
PU
11/26Singapore Stocks End Lower on Friday; UnUsUaL Shares Soars 8% on NFT Deal
MT
11/26Frasers Property to Invest $250 Million in Land
MT
11/25FRASERS PROPERTY : Industrial successfully completes Frasers Park Roermond first speculati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 082 M 2 254 M 2 254 M
Net income 2021 358 M 261 M 261 M
Net Debt 2021 14 471 M 10 583 M 10 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 4 503 M 3 304 M 3 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 664
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,15 SGD
Average target price 1,30 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Choo Leong Loo Group Chief Financial Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Uten Lohachitpitaks Group Chief Investment Officer
Ming Ying Mak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED-7.26%3 304
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.40%35 893
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.59%31 774
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.79%31 544
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.37%28 135
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.78%27 394