Skydance Backers Explore All-Cash Deal to Gain Control of Paramount

CEO David Ellison, father Larry Ellison and other investors are in talks to buy Shari Redstone's stake in National Amusements, Paramount's parent.

3M's CEO is in line for a $26 million pension - as company freezes the plan for employees

Another U.S. corporation cuts retirement benefits for its workers while fattening benefits for the people in its executive suites.

Amazon Is Laying Off Hundreds at Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch

The e-commerce company laid off thousands of employees last year across several business units.

SAP to Pay $98 Million to SEC to Settle Bribery Charges

The charges are part of a coordinated global settlement which includes the U.S. Department of Justice and authorities in South Africa.

How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

Lowe's Starts Reward Program for DIYers. Tractor Supply Shows How It Can Help Sales.

While loyalty programs have become commonplace for retailers, the home improvement sector is still in early stages.

Equinix Raises Debt Abroad to Clip Interest Costs

The Redwood City, Calif.-based data-center operator last year raised debt in Switzerland and Japan, and is looking for more low-rate jurisdictions, its CFO says.

EchoStar Stock Climbs After Hiring Advisers to Evaluate Options

Shares of EchoStar, which recently merged with Dish Network, surged after the telecommunications company said it has hired advisers to help evaluate potential strategic alternatives.

Maruti Suzuki Plans to Invest $4.21 Billion in New India Plant

Maruti Suzuki plans to invest $4.21 billion to build a new automobile production plant in India's Gujarat state.

Frasers Property Owners Could Sell Company as Part of Strategic Review

Frasers Property's majority owners could sell the company or some of its assets as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the situation said.

