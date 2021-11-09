Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   TH0675010Y00

FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

11/09/2021 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
09 Nov 2021 22:07:21
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
Symbol
FPT
Source
FPT
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
          FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                  30 September
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)              1,586,272    2,791,484
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      0.68         1.34
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Somboon Wasinchatchawal )
                                    Chief Financial Officer
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:35aNotification of dividend payment, capital reduction, capital increase, issuance and all..
PU
10:35aFinancial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
10:35aManagement Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 30 Sep 2021
PU
09/01Frasers Property Public Company Limited Completes the Issuance of Debentures
CI
08/03Frasers Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
05/06Frasers Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
02/03Frasers Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2020FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Frasers Property Public Company Limited Announces Directorship Appointments
CI
2020Frasers Property Public Company Limited Approves the Distribution of the Dividend Payme..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 070 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2021 1 764 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net Debt 2021 43 828 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 29 687 M 901 M 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 484
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,40 THB
Average target price 12,10 THB
Spread / Average Target -2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thanapol Sirithanachai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somboon Wasinchutchawal Chief Financial Officer
Chainoi Puankosoom Chairman
Supparat S. Singhara Na Ayutthaya Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Siriporn Sombatwatthana Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.81%873
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.60%36 982
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.12%26 861
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.22%26 597
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.48%23 563
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.07%23 439