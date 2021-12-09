Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property Thailand Public : Announcement of Public Holidays of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the year 2022

12/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
Date/Time
09 Dec 2021 17:04:16
Headline
Announcement of Public Holidays of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the year 2022
Symbol
FPT
Source
FPT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 603 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 1 770 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 43 327 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 25 744 M 770 M 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 484
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,10 THB
Average target price 11,20 THB
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thanapol Sirithanachai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somboon Wasinchutchawal Chief Financial Officer
Chainoi Puankosoom Chairman
Supparat S. Singhara Na Ayutthaya Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Siriporn Sombatwatthana Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.76%770
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.20%35 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.72%31 234
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.78%30 849
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.75%28 131
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED14.23%27 036