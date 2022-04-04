Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   TH0675010Y00

FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property Thailand Public : Incorporation of New Subsidiary

04/04/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
04 Apr 2022 17:48:31
Headline
Incorporation of New Subsidiary
Symbol
FPT
Source
FPT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property (Thailand) pcl published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:06:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:07aFRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Incorporation of New Subsidiary
PU
03/18FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Entering into the agreement in respect of Office Spaces..
PU
03/11FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of information on the Issuance of Debentur..
PU
02/04FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 ..
PU
02/04Frasers Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
02/04FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
01/26FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General..
PU
01/12FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
2021FRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Resignation of the Director
PU
2021Frasers Property Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Uten Lohachitpitaks as..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 753 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 1 916 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net Debt 2022 45 183 M 1 351 M 1 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 35 253 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 484
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,20 THB
Average target price 13,75 THB
Spread / Average Target -9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thanapol Sirithanachai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somboon Wasinchutchawal Chief Financial Officer
Chainoi Puankosoom Chairman
Supparat S. Singhara Na Ayutthaya Chief Digital Officer
Siriporn Sombatwatthana Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.62%1 054
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.11%34 954
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 259
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.72%33 951
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.41%32 341
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.58%31 755