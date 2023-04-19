Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Frauenthal Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKA   AT0000762406

FRAUENTHAL HOLDING AG

(FKA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  07:30:28 2023-04-19 am EDT
23.80 EUR   -0.83%
10:05aAfr : Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2022Frauenthal Holding Appoints Thomas Stadlhofer as New Member of Executive Board, Effect from January 1, 2023
CI
2022Mustafa Oualkadi and Marc Schneider acquired Frauenthal Powertrain Management GmbH & Co. KG from Frauenthal Holding AG.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

04/19/2023 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

19.04.2023 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html

19.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Frauenthal Holding AG
Rooseveltplatz 10
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: frauenthal.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612015  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about FRAUENTHAL HOLDING AG
10:05aAfr : Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2022Frauenthal Holding Appoints Thomas Stadlhofer as New Member of Executive Board, Effect ..
CI
2022Mustafa Oualkadi and Marc Schneider acquired Frauenthal Powertrain Management GmbH & Co..
CI
2022Michael Ostermann acquired Powertrain Business Unit Of Frauenthal from Frauenthal Holdi..
CI
2022Frauenthal Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Afr : Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2022Frauenthal : Gnotec Slovakiaexpands capacity
PU
2022Frauenthal Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2022Afr : Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
2021Frauenthal : EXPOpostponed to September 2022!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 024 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 77,7 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 208 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 195
Free-Float 9,77%
Chart FRAUENTHAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Frauenthal Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hannes Winkler Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Erika Hochrieser Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Beermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Strohmayer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
August Enzian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAUENTHAL HOLDING AG3.45%228
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.11%131 097
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY48.66%107 360
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.6.82%71 731
3M COMPANY-10.96%58 605
HITACHI, LTD.13.50%53 141
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer