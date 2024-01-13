Fred Olsen Windcarrier has appointed Haakon Magne Ore as its new chief executive officer. Ore will take over from Alexandra Koefoed on March 1, following a transition period. He joins the company from Fred Olsen & Co where he currently serves as director and vice president of finance.

He has worked closely with Fred Olsen-related companies across the renewable value chain. His previous stints include DNB Markets Investment Banking, Fearnley Funds and Orkla. Fred Olsen Windcarrier recently landed a contract with rsted and PGE for the Baltica 2 project in Poland.

The company will carry out the installation of wind turbines utilising one of its special purpose-built jackup vessels during 2027.