Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Freddie Mac
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac Prices $937 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F108

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $937 million in K Certificates (K-F108 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about April 29, 2021. The K-F108 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F108 Pricing

ClassPrincipal/Notional Amount (mm)Weighted Average Life (Years)Discount MarginCouponDollar Price
AS$937.9059.442530-day SOFR avg + 25100.000
XSNon-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., CastleOak Securities, L.P. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Related Links

The K-F108 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F108 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF108 Mortgage Trust (KF108 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF108 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F108 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Mancini
703-903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082
Luba Kim-Reynolds
212-418-8879


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FREDDIE MAC
04:16pFreddie Mac Prices $937 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F108
GL
03:57pTREASURIES OUTLOOK-Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus con..
RE
06:26aFREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to FREMF 2021-K128 M..
AQ
06:26aFREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Freddie Mac Struc..
AQ
04/15Consumer Cos Up After Strong Retail Sales, Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04/15FREDDIE MAC  : Mortgage Rates Move Lower
AQ
04/15ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT CHALLENGES : The Significant Shortage of Starter Homes
PU
04/15FREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Classes of Freddie Mac Structured P..
AQ
04/14FREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY FORECAST : As the Economy Recovers, the Housing Market Rem..
GL
04/13Freddie Mac Prices $964 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F107
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 929 M - -
Net income 2021 8 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 635 M 7 635 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,25 $
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Spread / Highest target -15,6%
Spread / Average Target -47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark B. Grier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC1.72%7 635
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.43%11 183
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.26.26%8 607
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.61%4 902
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED13.52%4 858
INTRUM AB (PUBL)36.67%4 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ