Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies As Hurricane Laura Approaches; Amid California Wildfires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reminded mortgage servicers of its disaster relief policies for homeowners as Hurricane Laura makes landfall and amid the wildfires threatening parts of California. Freddie Mac's disaster relief options are available to homeowners whose homes or places of employment are located in presidentially-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal individual-assistance programs are made available to affected individuals and households.

“The immediate priority is for residents to get safely out of harm’s way,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Management. “Once out of harm’s way, we strongly encourage homeowners whose homes or places of employment are impacted to call their mortgage servicer—the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to— so they can learn about available relief options. Working with our servicers, we stand ready to ensure mortgage relief is made available to homeowners affected by these natural disasters.”

Mortgage servicers may immediately leverage Freddie Mac’s short-term forbearance programs to provide mortgage relief to homeowners that have been affected by the natural disasters. Affected homeowners currently on a COVID-19 related forbearance or other relief plan should contact their servicer to discuss options.

News Facts:

  • Freddie Mac Single-Family disaster relief policies authorize mortgage servicers to help affected borrowers in eligible disaster areas: those federally-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal individual assistance programs have been extended. A list of these areas can be found on the FEMA’s website.
  • Freddie Mac mortgage relief options for affected homeowners in eligible disaster areas include:
      --  Suspending foreclosures by providing forbearance for up to 12 months;
      --  Waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against homeowners impacted by an eligible disaster.
  • Freddie Mac is reminding Single-Family servicers to consider homeowners who are impacted by the hurricane or wildfires, but who live or work outside of an eligible disaster area, for Freddie Mac's standard relief policies, which include forbearance and mortgage modifications.
  • Affected homeowners should immediately contact their mortgage servicer—the company to which they send their monthly mortgage payment.
  • See http://www.freddiemac.com/singlefamily/service/natural_disasters.html for a description of Freddie Mac’s Single-Family disaster relief policies.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FREDDIE MAC
01:01pFreddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies As Hurricane Laura Approaches; ..
GL
10:10aFREDDIE MAC : DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Freddie Mac STAC..
AQ
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/25FREDDIE MAC : Issues Monthly Volume Summary for July 2020
AQ
08/25FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : U.S. housing regulator postpones new mort..
RE
08/25Additional 0.5% fee imposed on refinanced mortgages backed by fannie mae, fre..
RE
08/25FREDDIE MAC : U.S. housing regulator postpones new mortgage refinancing fee
RE
08/25Freddie Mac Upsizes Another Credit Risk Transfer Offering
GL
08/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -290 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 087 M 7 087 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 2,20 $
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 73,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-27.51%7 087
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED2.12%6 366
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-28.19%4 242
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-1.08%3 643
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-16.03%3 521
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-10.27%3 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group