FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/24 03:59:14 pm
1.92 USD   +0.52%
04:34pFREDDIE MAC : Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020
AQ
04:34pFreddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020
GL
04:30pFREDDIE MAC : Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-116
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020

09/24/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -290 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 153 M 6 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-36.41%6 153
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-5.04%6 853
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-27.05%4 442
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-3.25%3 522
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.51%3 347
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-26.89%3 093
