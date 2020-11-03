Log in
FREDDIE MAC    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 11/03 03:49:09 pm
1.91 USD   +6.11%
03:59pFREDDIE MAC : Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
AQ
03:59pFreddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
GL
03:22pFREDDIE MAC : Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security
AQ
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security

11/03/2020 | 03:22pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it priced its new $3 billion, 0.25% three-year USD Reference Notes® security due on November 6, 2023. The issue, CUSIP number 3137EAEZ8, was priced at 99.91 to yield 0.280%, 7 basis points more than the yield on three-year U.S. Treasury Notes. The issue will settle on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The new Reference Notes security is offered via a syndicate of dealers headed by Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Nomura Securities International Inc. Co-managers will be Academy Securities, Inc, CastleOak Securities, LP, Great Pacific Securities, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Multi-Bank Securities Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2020; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2019, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ameez Nanjee
571-382-4090

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

