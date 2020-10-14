Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/14 11:17:14 am
1.89 USD   -1.05%
11:15aFREDDIE MAC : Tips for Online House Hunting
PU
09:38aFREDDIE MAC : Announces Issuance of New Three-Year Reference Notes Security
AQ
09:38aFreddie Mac Announces Issuance of New Three-Year Reference Notes Security
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac : Tips for Online House Hunting

10/14/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Housing apps have changed the way people are buying and selling homes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online platforms are making it possible for buyers to safely search for homes in a virtual environment. Today, you can learn plenty about a property and even get a 360-degree tour without ever stepping foot inside.

There are eight basic steps to the homebuying process. If you're starting to look at homes on the market, it means you're already on step four! Here are some tips to help you stay on track as you move forward with your home search.

Work with an agent

When you're searching for a real estate agent, it's important to find someone who understands you and your needs. While online websites can offer a variety of search options, on-the-ground agents typically know the ins and outs of neighborhoods and are often in the know about specific listings. Consider doing an online search for agents locally or in the area where you're planning to move.

Tip: The housing data on real estate sites can become outdated quickly. If you find a home you're interested in, your agent can verify the listing and schedule a viewing.

Stay within your budget

One of the first things you should do before you start researching homes is to determine how much you can afford. Most real estate websites and apps will allow you to search listings based on price. Some even have calculators that allow you to estimate the monthly mortgage payment and other expenses like interest, taxes and insurance.

Your budget typically depends on four factors: income, expenses, credit and cash on hand. Most lenders recommend spending no more than 28% of your monthly gross (pre-tax) income on your mortgage payment. Use the Freddie Mac Home Calculator to estimate your homebuying budget.

Tip: Don't skip the pre-approval process. A pre-approval letter does double duty: it states how much your lender is willing to lend you and shows the seller that you are a serious buyer. Here's how to get one.

Make a wish list

Knowing what you're looking for in a home can save you a lot of time in your search. Most housing sites let you filter results, so you only see homes that meet your criteria. Consider things like:

  • number of bedrooms and bathrooms
  • type of home (single family, condo, townhome, etc.)
  • amenities
  • preferred school or school district
  • neighborhood or zip code

Some real estate apps even have a feature that will allow you to see the home's surroundings directly in the app, which is especially helpful if you're unable to visit in-person.

Tip: If you can't physically explore the neighborhood, use a virtual tool like Google Maps to check the view from above. Research what development plans - if any - are in the works. Also check for nearby noise issues like train tracks, roads, or high traffic businesses. These could cause disruptions and influence your decision to buy or not.

Recognize what's fixable (and what's not)

Photo angles, staging and lighting can make spaces in a home appear different online compared to in-person. Read the listing carefully and note important facts like dimensions, amenities, square footage and layout.

If there are cosmetic things (wallpaper, carpeting, bathroom fixtures, etc.) that you don't love, remember that those can be changed as time and your finances allow.

Tip: If you're going to buy a house that needs repairs, make sure you can handle the work required. A fixer-upper can be a great investment, but if there are major issues, it may not be worth the headache. Learn the importance of a home inspection.

For more ideas like these, read 5 Tips for Mobile House Hunting. For more information about buying a home, visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:14:08 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 111 M - -
Net income 2020 -370 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 153 M 6 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-36.41%6 201
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED1.36%7 162
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-31.73%4 069
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.50%3 969
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.51%3 307
INTRUM-14.82%3 286
