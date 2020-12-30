Freddie Mac : U.S. pending home sales fall again in November

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned
homes fell for a third straight month in November as an acute
shortage of properties pushed up prices, though the housing
market remains supported by record-low mortgage rates.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
fell 2.6% last month to 125.7. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast pending home contracts, which become sales after a
month or two, would be unchanged in November from the month
before.
Compared with a year ago, pending home sales jumped 16.4% in
November. Sales of existing homes have slackened recently,
declining in November for the first time in six months.
The housing market is being driven by record low mortgage
rates. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen at least 21% of the
labor force working from home, has led to a migration from city
centers to suburbs and other low-density areas as Americans seek
out more spacious accommodation for home offices and schools.
The coronavirus-triggered recession, which started in
February, has disproportionately affected lower-wage earners. At
least 20 million people are on unemployment benefits. The
30-year fixed mortgage rate is around an average 2.86%,
according to the most recent data from the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
Housing supply has failed to keep up with demand, boosting
home prices out of the reach of many first-time buyers, despite
builders ramping up construction.
Though homebuilder confidence is at historic highs, builders
have complained about shortages of land and materials.
Pending home sales declined in all four regions. They fell
1.1% in the South, 4.7% in the West, 3.3% in the Northeast, and
3.1% in the Midwest.
