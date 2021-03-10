Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac : The Facts About Mortgage Refinancing

03/10/2021 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refinancing your mortgage can seem complex, but a refi at the right time could save you a significant amount of interest over the life of your loan.

In this article, we're breaking down common misconceptions about the refi process and answering some frequently asked questions. Remember: if you're thinking about refinancing, it's important to speak with a trusted lender or housing counselor - they can help you fully understand your options and work to get you the best rate possible.

Can I refinance if I don't have 20% equity?

If you have less than 20% equity in your home, you may qualify for a refinance, depending on your credit rating. Your lender will require you to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI), and those premiums will be rolled into your new monthly mortgage payments.

How many times can I refinance my mortgage and how long should I wait?

There's no limit to how many times you can refinance your mortgage. If you have a conventional mortgage, you might be able to refinance immediately after closing your previous refi.

It's important to remember that refinancing isn't free - and your credit score may be impacted if there are multiple credit inquiries. If you're considering refinancing into a lower rate, make sure the savings are worth the refi.

Is it worth refinancing to save 1%?

Securing a lower Interest rate is a good reason to refinance but it is only one part of the overall picture. For example, if it's going to take three years to recoup the cost of refinancing and you plan on moving in two years, it probably does not make financial sense to refinance.

You'll also want to consider the term of the loan. For example, if you have 20 years left on your 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and you refinance into a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, you've essentially extended the term of your loan and will pay more interest over the life of the loan as a result.

To get an idea of how much your refinance could save you, use our refinancing savings calculator.

Can I refinance for free?

When you refinance your mortgage, you are essentially applying for a new home loan and should be prepared to cover closing costs. The costs are typically about the same as what you paid when you closed on your original loan and will depend on where you live and your loan amount.

If your lender offers a no-closing-cost refinance option, it's likely that those costs are being rolled into your total loan balance, which could result in a slight increase in your monthly mortgage payments.

If you're unsure about your ability to cover the costs of refinancing, ask your lender if they can work with you to cover some of the fees. A housing counselor can also help you understand different options to pay closing fees. Many state and local housing commissions offer closing cost assistance programs. You may even be eligible for a grant to cover your refinancing expenses.

Use Freddie Mac's refinancing costs calculator to estimate how much refinancing to a new loan could cost you.

Can I refinance without a credit check?

When you apply for a refinance, lenders are required to check your credit score and history to assess your record of paying bills and other debts on time. Remember, your credit is just one of the 'four C's' criteria lenders use when deciding your loan legibility.

Do I have to change lenders when I refinance?

You can refinance your mortgage through your existing lender or a new lender. Either way, it's recommended that you complete a loan estimate with more than one lender to make sure you're getting the lowest interest rate possible.

For more information about refinancing, visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 18:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FREDDIE MAC
01:38pFREDDIE MAC  : The Facts About Mortgage Refinancing
PU
11:00aFREDDIE MAC  : Prices $939 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F102
AQ
11:00aFreddie Mac Prices $939 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F102
GL
10:00aFREDDIE MAC  : Now Offering CreditSmart® Homebuyer U in Spanish
AQ
06:11aFREDDIE MAC  : Fitch Reviews 2014 Freddie Mac Transactions; Upgrades FREMF 2014-..
AQ
04:48aDBRS MORNINGSTAR CMBS WEBINAR SERIES : Trends Observed in CMBS New Issuance
AQ
04:48aFREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Classes of Freddie Mac Structured P..
AQ
04:48aFREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Classes of Freddie Mac Structured P..
AQ
04:48aFREDDIE MAC  : DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Freddie Mac STA..
AQ
03/09FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 389 M - -
Net income 2021 8 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 863 M 5 863 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlotte I. Catalfo Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Jerry Weiss Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-21.89%5 863
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.27%9 390
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED32.32%5 376
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED15.88%4 797
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.62%4 786
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.63%4 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ