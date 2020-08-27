Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering in Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time.

Unemployment Claims Remain Historically High

Unemployment claims fell slightly to one million last week, signaling layoffs continue as the coronavirus hampers a smooth economic recovery.

U.S. Stocks Waver as Fed Signals Policy Shift

U.S. stocks wobbled after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would abandon its policy of pre-emptively raising rates to head off inflation.

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae Extend Foreclosure Sales, Evictions

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have extended their nationwide suspension of foreclosures and evictions on mortgages and real estate owned or guaranteed by the companies through Dec. 31, 2020.

Pandemic Could Wound U.S. Economy For Years to Come, Paper Warns

The coronavirus pandemic and its brutal impact on the U.S. economy is likely to reverberate for years, but some of the worst case scenarios can be eased by a strong government effort to prevent firms from failing, according to a paper to be presented at a Federal Reserve research conference.

With Second Stimulus Checks on Hold, Americans Spend Less at the Grocery Store

Grocery shoppers are cutting back on spending, data show, a sign that Americans are hurting for cash as the federal unemployment stimulus remains on hold for most recipients.

Bank of Mexico Cut Rates With One Eye on Inflation

Mexican central bankers weighed a worsening economic outlook against a recent rise in inflation as they cut interest rates earlier this month, with one board member calling for a slower pace of easing, according to minutes of their meeting released Thursday.

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

Central Banks Need to Step Up Public Engagement, BOC's Macklem Says

Central banks need to exert more effort in talking to and listening to the general public when crafting policy, especially in an era when trust in public institutions is low, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said Thursday.

$454 Billion Treasury Fund Goes Mostly Unused

In March, Congress gave the Treasury Department $454 billion to backstop aggressive new lending efforts by the Federal Reserve to distressed businesses and state and local governments. Five months later, $259 billion is still uncommitted.