Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/22 03:59:57 pm
1.92 USD   +0.52%
05:06pFREDDIE MAC : Prices $968 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F85
AQ
05:06pFreddie Mac Prices $968 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F85
GL
04:43pFREDDIE MAC : STACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that all of its STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) DNA Trust and HQA Trust notes have received National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) price breakpoints for the 2019 filing year.

Freddie Mac engaged NAIC Structured Securities Group (SSG) to evaluate STACR REMIC Trust transactions issued in 2019 and STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions issued in 2018 and 2019 for year-end 2019. The year-end 2019 price breakpoints for both STACR REMIC Trust transactions of 2019 and STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions of 2018 and 2019 are available on our website.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We created the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first STACR notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Christian Valencia
571-382-3727

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FREDDIE MAC
05:06pFREDDIE MAC : Prices $968 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F85
AQ
05:06pFreddie Mac Prices $968 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F85
GL
04:43pFREDDIE MAC : STACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints
AQ
04:43pSTACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints
GL
03:10pFREDDIE MAC : In Times of Crisis, #HelpStartsHere
PU
02:24pU.S. Existing-Home Sales Continued to Climb in August -- Update
DJ
12:30pFREDDIE MAC : Do I Need to Put 20% Down on a Home?
PU
09/21FREDDIE MAC : Apartment Investment Market Index Slightly Down in Q2 Reflecting P..
AQ
09/21Freddie Mac's Apartment Investment Market Index Slightly Down in Q2 Reflectin..
GL
09/21Americans Want Homes, but There Have Rarely Been Fewer for Sale
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -290 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 153 M 6 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-36.41%6 153
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%7 127
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-26.35%4 426
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-1.53%3 658
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-9.59%3 368
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-24.94%3 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group