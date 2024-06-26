Notice: This document was prepared by machine translation, and no manual modification has been made to the translated contents. This document is to be used only as a reference, and in cases any differences occur between English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Financial Results for the first quarter in this document are unaudited.
FY2024/04
Financial results for the Full-year
FreeBit Co., Ltd.
June 14, 2024
Agenda
- Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024
- Financial2024 Results by Segment for Fiscal Year Ended April
- Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending April 2025
- Appendix
- 3
- 15
- 30
- 34
2
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024
3
Impact of change in fiscal year-end of consolidated subsidiaries
(GIGAPRIZE and its subsidiaries)
-
GIGAPRIZE Group (GPG) changed the date of its fiscal year-end from March 31 to April 30, the same as our consolidated fiscal year-end.
As a result, the consolidated subsidiaries in the current fiscal year has an irregular settlement of accounts for the 13-month period from April 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.
- In this briefing material, the figures are presented in [Value including the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end] and [Value excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end].
Period of consolidation
(Previous fiscal year)
GPG
FY2023/04
FB
(Current term)
GPG
FY2024/04
FB
(Next fiscal year)
GPG
FY2025/04-
FB
First
Second
Third
Fourth
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
(Month)
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
4
Upward revision of full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending April 2024
Medium-Term Management Plan [SiLK VISION 2024] Performance Targets for the Final Year Revised Upward to ¥50 billion in Net Sales, ¥5 billion in Operating Income, ¥53 billion in Net Sales and ¥5.85 billion in Operating Income
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
- Expansion of support business for MVNOs
- Steady growth in the number of units offered for ISP services for condominiums
- Acquisition of affiliate services customers
53,000
53,000
- Increase in profit due to upward revision of sales
- Efficient implementation of strategic investments, etc.
- Efficiency of user acquisition measures in the Tone Mobile Business
- Approximately ¥200 million for strategic investments such as the relocation of 5G data centers will be carried forward to April 2025 fiscal year end.
50,000
46,771
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
FY2024
Actual
Initial
December 8, 2023
April 23, 2024
forecast
Upward revision
Upward revision
5,500
5,850
5,000
4,007
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
FY2024
Actual
Initial
December 8, 2023
April 23, 2024
forecast
Upward revision
Upward revision
5
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024
FY2024/04 Full Year
(Reference) FY2024/04 Full Year
F2023/04
(including impact of change in fiscal
(Excluding the impact of the change in
(Millions of yen)
year-end)
the fiscal year-end)*2
Full year
Rate of
Actual
Change
Rate of
Actual
Change
change
change
(Reference) *1
Net sales
Actual
46,771
53,037
+6,266
-
51,306
+4,534
+9.7%
(+13.4%)
Actual
4,007
5,887
+1,880
-
5,489
+1,482
+37.0%
Operating
(+46.9%)
income
Base
5,291
6,849
+1,558
(+29.4%)
6,451
+1,160
+21.9%
profit
*3
Actual
3,707
5,756
+2,049
-
5,360
+1,653
+44.6%
Ordinary
(+55.3%)
income
Base
4,991
6,718
+1,727
(+34.6%)
6,323
+1,331
+26.7%
profit
Profit
-
attributable
Actual
1,792
3,566
+1,773
3,408
+1,616
+90.2%
to owners of
(+99.0%)
parent
Net income
Actual
95.07 yen
178.58 yen
+83.51 yen
-
170 .70yen
+75.63 yen
-
per share
※1 As stated in P.4, the rate of increase or decrease from the previous ﬁscal year is for reference only because of the impact of the change in the fiscal
year-end of the GPG.
※2 The exclusion of the eﬀect of the change in the ﬁscal year-end is an unaudited reference figure that excludes the effect of the change in the fiscal
year-end of the GPG.
6
※3 Base proﬁt is a business proﬁt ﬁgure excluding temporary investments and is an unaudited reference ﬁgure.
Topics for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024
Net sales
Operating income to net income
Results
attributable to owners of the parent
Increase in sales revenue
Strong performance in all segments
＋
Scale expansion in free-bit B2B2X
Increase in net sales due to profit
5G Infrastructure
(B/C) mobile services
improvement effects mainly in the
lifestyle support business and the
Net sales
+13.4 %
Support Business
corporate/creator 5G DX support
YoY
business
Growth in operating
Excluding effect of
+9.7 %
year-end*1
change in fiscal
Steady increase in the number
income
Operating
of units offered by 5G
YoY
+46.9 %
Homestyle, a GIGAPRIZE
income
+29.4 %
5G Lifestyle
business, in ISP services for
Due to growth in operating income
Compared to
condominiums
base*2
Support Business
Ordinary income
Excluding effect of
+37.0 %
growth
year-end
change in fiscal
Progress in acquiring new
Due to growth in ordinary income
Base ratio
+21.9 %
Corporate and
customers, including overseas
Profit
+99.0 %
customers, in the Full Speed
YoY
Net income attributable
attributable
Creator 5G DX
Group's affiliate services
to owners of
Support Business
to owners of the parent
Excluding effect of
+90.2 %
increased
parent
change in fiscal
year-end
※1 Figures excluded from the impact of changes in the ﬁscal year-end are unaudited reference figures.
7
※2 Base comparison is the year-on-year comparison of base profit.
YoY Variance Analysis Net Sales
Sales increased 13.4% year on year, mainly in the Affiliate Business of the Corporate and Creator 5G DX Support Business, due to solid performance in all segments. (Excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end: up 9.7%)
5G Lifestyle
5GSupport
Infrastructure Business
Support Increase in
Businesssales
Increase in
sales
46,771
Corporate and
Changes in
53,037
Creator 5G DX
(Millions of yen)
Support Business
inter-segment
Increase in sales
transactions
51,306
(1 month)
GPG actual
FY2023/04
Full-year results
- Figures excluded from the impact of changes in the fiscal year-end are unaudited reference figures.
FY2024/04
FY2024/04
Full-year results
Full-year results
(excluding impact of change in fiscal
(including impact of change in
8
year-end)
fiscal year-end)
YoY Variance Analysis Operating Income
Strong performance in all segments, centered on the 5G Lifestyle Support Business, despite implementing strategic investments, increased 46.9% YoY and 29.4% in base profit (Excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end: Excluding base profit, up 21.9%)
5G
Corporate and
GPG actual
Strategic
(Millions of yen)
Creator 5G DX
Lifestyle
Support Business
(1month)
investment
5G
Support
Profit increase
Others
6,849
962
Business
6,451
Support
increase
+422 △26
Infrastructure
Profit
Business
+636
5,887
Strategic
Profit increase
investment
5,291 +128
4,007
FY2023/04
FY2023/04
Full-year results
Base profit
- Base proﬁt and ﬁgures excluding the impact of the change in the accounting period are unaudited reference figures.
FY2024/04 Full Year
FY2024/04 Full Year
Base profit
Base profit
(excluding impact of change in fiscal
(including impact of change
year-end)
in fiscal year-end)
FY2024/04
Full-year results
(including impact of change
in fiscal year-end)
9
Breakdown of Strategic Investments for the Years Ended April 2023 and April 2024
Continuously implement strategic investments, including acquiring [TONE] and [TONE Labo] users of the 5G Lifestyle Support Business and promoting the business in the Incubation Zone
5G Infrastructure Support Business
5G Lifestyle Support Business
5G DX Support Business for Companies and Creators
FY2023/04
Total of 1,280 million yen
(Millions of yen)
FY2024/04
Total of 960 million yen
FY2024/04 Strategic
Investment Results
5G Infrastructure Support Business (¥301 million)
- Development of 5G data center
- Data collaboration projects, etc.
562
118
241
235
245
353
213
214
24
30
39
143
12
11
150
122
125
145
5G Lifestyle Support Business (¥524 million)
･[TONE] Acquisition of [TONE Labor] users
(downward trend due to control of
acquisition costs while continuing to
execute from the previous fiscal year)
･TONE Opening measures
270
264
･ Develop and test the 5G Healthstyle area
[TONE Care]
54
56
･ Development/testing related to web3
132
120
(Blockchain) [LIVING TOWN Minato
Mirai] Project-related expenses, etc.
60
72
77
90
74
57
82
86
FY2023/04
FY2023/04
FY2023/04
FY2023/04
FY2024/04
FY2024/04
FY2024/04
FY2024/04
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Corporate and Creator 5G DX Support Business (¥136 million)
- Multi-facetedExpansion of Creator Maker Domain [StandAlone]
10
