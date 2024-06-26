Notice: This document was prepared by machine translation, and no manual modification has been made to the translated contents. This document is to be used only as a reference, and in cases any differences occur between English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Financial Results for the first quarter in this document are unaudited.

FY2024/04

Financial results for the Full-year

FreeBit Co., Ltd.

June 14, 2024

Agenda

  1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024
  2. Financial2024 Results by Segment for Fiscal Year Ended April
  3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending April 2025
  4. Appendix
  • 3
  • 15
  • 30
  • 34

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

Impact of change in fiscal year-end of consolidated subsidiaries

(GIGAPRIZE and its subsidiaries)

  • GIGAPRIZE Group (GPG) changed the date of its fiscal year-end from March 31 to April 30, the same as our consolidated fiscal year-end.
    As a result, the consolidated subsidiaries in the current fiscal year has an irregular settlement of accounts for the 13-month period from April 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.
  • In this briefing material, the figures are presented in [Value including the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end] and [Value excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end].

Period of consolidation

(Previous fiscal year)

GPG

FY2023/04

FB

(Current term)

GPG

FY2024/04

FB

(Next fiscal year)

GPG

FY2025/04-

FB

First

Second

Third

Fourth

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

(Month)

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

Upward revision of full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending April 2024

Medium-Term Management Plan [SiLK VISION 2024] Performance Targets for the Final Year Revised Upward to ¥50 billion in Net Sales, ¥5 billion in Operating Income, ¥53 billion in Net Sales and ¥5.85 billion in Operating Income

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

  • Expansion of support business for MVNOs
  • Steady growth in the number of units offered for ISP services for condominiums
  • Acquisition of affiliate services customers

53,000

53,000

  • Increase in profit due to upward revision of sales
  • Efficient implementation of strategic investments, etc.
  • Efficiency of user acquisition measures in the Tone Mobile Business
  • Approximately ¥200 million for strategic investments such as the relocation of 5G data centers will be carried forward to April 2025 fiscal year end.

50,000

46,771

FY2023

FY2024

FY2024

FY2024

Actual

Initial

December 8, 2023

April 23, 2024

forecast

Upward revision

Upward revision

5,500

5,850

5,000

4,007

FY2023

FY2024

FY2024

FY2024

Actual

Initial

December 8, 2023

April 23, 2024

forecast

Upward revision

Upward revision

5

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024

FY2024/04 Full Year

(Reference) FY2024/04 Full Year

F2023/04

(including impact of change in fiscal

(Excluding the impact of the change in

(Millions of yen)

year-end)

the fiscal year-end)*2

Full year

Rate of

Actual

Change

Rate of

Actual

Change

change

change

(Reference) *1

Net sales

Actual

46,771

53,037

+6,266

-

51,306

+4,534

+9.7%

(+13.4%)

Actual

4,007

5,887

+1,880

-

5,489

+1,482

+37.0%

Operating

(+46.9%)

income

Base

5,291

6,849

+1,558

(+29.4%)

6,451

+1,160

+21.9%

profit

*3

Actual

3,707

5,756

+2,049

-

5,360

+1,653

+44.6%

Ordinary

(+55.3%)

income

Base

4,991

6,718

+1,727

(+34.6%)

6,323

+1,331

+26.7%

profit

Profit

-

attributable

Actual

1,792

3,566

+1,773

3,408

+1,616

+90.2%

to owners of

(+99.0%)

parent

Net income

Actual

95.07 yen

178.58 yen

+83.51 yen

-

170 .70yen

+75.63 yen

-

per share

1 As stated in P.4, the rate of increase or decrease from the previous ﬁscal year is for reference only because of the impact of the change in the fiscal

year-end of the GPG.

2 The exclusion of the eﬀect of the change in the ﬁscal year-end is an unaudited reference figure that excludes the effect of the change in the fiscal

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

year-end of the GPG.

6

3 Base proﬁt is a business proﬁt ﬁgure excluding temporary investments and is an unaudited reference ﬁgure.

Topics for the Fiscal Year Ended April 2024

Net sales

Operating income to net income

Results

attributable to owners of the parent

Increase in sales revenue

Strong performance in all segments

Scale expansion in free-bit B2B2X

Increase in net sales due to profit

5G Infrastructure

(B/C) mobile services

improvement effects mainly in the

lifestyle support business and the

Net sales

+13.4 %

Support Business

corporate/creator 5G DX support

YoY

business

Growth in operating

Excluding effect of

+9.7 %

year-end*1

change in fiscal

Steady increase in the number

income

Operating

of units offered by 5G

YoY

+46.9 %

Homestyle, a GIGAPRIZE

income

+29.4 %

5G Lifestyle

business, in ISP services for

Due to growth in operating income

Compared to

condominiums

base*2

Support Business

Ordinary income

Excluding effect of

+37.0 %

growth

year-end

change in fiscal

Progress in acquiring new

Due to growth in ordinary income

Base ratio

+21.9 %

Corporate and

customers, including overseas

Profit

+99.0 %

customers, in the Full Speed

YoY

Net income attributable

attributable

Creator 5G DX

Group's affiliate services

to owners of

Support Business

to owners of the parent

Excluding effect of

+90.2 %

increased

parent

change in fiscal

year-end

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1 Figures excluded from the impact of changes in the ﬁscal year-end are unaudited reference figures.

7

2 Base comparison is the year-on-year comparison of base profit.

YoY Variance Analysis Net Sales

Sales increased 13.4% year on year, mainly in the Affiliate Business of the Corporate and Creator 5G DX Support Business, due to solid performance in all segments. (Excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end: up 9.7%)

5G Lifestyle

5GSupport

Infrastructure Business

Support Increase in

Businesssales

Increase in

sales

46,771

Corporate and

Changes in

53,037

Creator 5G DX

(Millions of yen)

Support Business

inter-segment

Increase in sales

transactions

51,306

(1 month)

GPG actual

FY2023/04

Full-year results

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

  • Figures excluded from the impact of changes in the fiscal year-end are unaudited reference figures.

FY2024/04

FY2024/04

Full-year results

Full-year results

(excluding impact of change in fiscal

(including impact of change in

8

year-end)

fiscal year-end)

YoY Variance Analysis Operating Income

Strong performance in all segments, centered on the 5G Lifestyle Support Business, despite implementing strategic investments, increased 46.9% YoY and 29.4% in base profit (Excluding the impact of the change in the fiscal year-end: Excluding base profit, up 21.9%)

5G

Corporate and

GPG actual

Strategic

(Millions of yen)

Creator 5G DX

Lifestyle

Support Business

(1month)

investment

5G

Support

Profit increase

Others

6,849

962

Business

6,451

Support

increase

+422 26

Infrastructure

Profit

Business

+636

5,887

Strategic

Profit increase

investment

5,291 +128

4,007

FY2023/04

FY2023/04

Full-year results

Base profit

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

  • Base proﬁt and ﬁgures excluding the impact of the change in the accounting period are unaudited reference figures.

FY2024/04 Full Year

FY2024/04 Full Year

Base profit

Base profit

(excluding impact of change in fiscal

(including impact of change

year-end)

in fiscal year-end)

FY2024/04

Full-year results

(including impact of change

in fiscal year-end)

9

Breakdown of Strategic Investments for the Years Ended April 2023 and April 2024

Continuously implement strategic investments, including acquiring [TONE] and [TONE Labo] users of the 5G Lifestyle Support Business and promoting the business in the Incubation Zone

5G Infrastructure Support Business

5G Lifestyle Support Business

5G DX Support Business for Companies and Creators

FY2023/04

Total of 1,280 million yen

(Millions of yen)

FY2024/04

Total of 960 million yen

FY2024/04 Strategic

Investment Results

5G Infrastructure Support Business (¥301 million)

  • Development of 5G data center
  • Data collaboration projects, etc.

562

118

241

235

245

353

213

214

24

30

39

143

12

11

150

122

125

145

5G Lifestyle Support Business (¥524 million)

[TONE] Acquisition of [TONE Labor] users

(downward trend due to control of

acquisition costs while continuing to

execute from the previous fiscal year)

TONE Opening measures

270

264

Develop and test the 5G Healthstyle area

[TONE Care]

54

56

Development/testing related to web3

132

120

(Blockchain) [LIVING TOWN Minato

Mirai] Project-related expenses, etc.

60

72

77

90

74

57

82

86

FY2023/04

FY2023/04

FY2023/04

FY2023/04

FY2024/04

FY2024/04

FY2024/04

FY2024/04

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Corporate and Creator 5G DX Support Business (¥136 million)

  • Multi-facetedExpansion of Creator Maker Domain [StandAlone]

FreeBit Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

FreeBit Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 07:10:17 UTC.