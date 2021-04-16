Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Freedom Acquisition I Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACT.U   KYG3663X1025

FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.

(FACT.U)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April 19, 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 34,500,000 units completed on February 25, 2021, including the 4,500,000 units sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “FACT” and “FACT WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FACT.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About Freedom Acquisition I Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to pursue a target in the financial services sector. The Company’s founders include Tidjane Thiam, Adam Gishen and Abhishek Bhatia. A private fund affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) is a member of the Company’s sponsor.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All of these statements are based on management’s expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of Company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.
04:30pFREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Com..
BU
03/02FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.  : Announces Closing of $345 Million Initial Public ..
BU
More news
Chart FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Acquisition I Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Gishen Chief Executive Officer
Tidjane Thiam Executive Chairman
William Joseph Janetschek Independent Director
Noreen Doyle Independent Director
David Solomon Poritz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP.0.00%364
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)20.33%65 123
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.84%31 574
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)22.25%16 935
KINNEVIK AB14.54%15 959
HAL TRUST24.79%14 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ