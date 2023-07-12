Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (“Freedom”) (NYSE: FACT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria”), at the extraordinary general meeting of Freedom’s shareholders held on July 11, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”).

Votes representing over 76.9% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Freedom were cast in favor of the approval of the proposal in connection with the business combination at the Special Meeting. Freedom shareholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the Special Meeting. Freedom plans to file the results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by the inspector of elections, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

About Freedom

Freedom is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom is led by Executive Chairman Tidjane Thiam, who previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential. Senior management of Freedom also includes Chief Executive Officer Adam Gishen and Edward Zeng, a proven entrepreneur with a strong track record of creating value for investors across financial services, technology and energy transition sectors. To learn more about Freedom, visit www.freedomac1.com.

