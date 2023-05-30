Freedom Acquisition I : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023 FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Cayman Islands 001-40117 N/A (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.) 14 Wall Street, 20th Floor New York, NY 10005 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212)618-1798 Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): ☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading

Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share FACT The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 FACT WS The New York Stock Exchange Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant FACT.U The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2022, Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Freedom") entered into a Business Combination Agreement, which was subsequently amended on December 26, 2022 and January 17, 2023 (the "Business Combination Agreement") with Jupiter Merger Sub I Corp. ("First Merger Sub"), Jupiter Merger Sub II LLC ("Second Merger Sub"), Complete Solaria, Inc. (f/k/a Complete Solar Holding Corporation) ("Complete Solaria"), and The Solaria Corporation ("Solaria"), pursuant to which Freedom and Complete Solaria will consummate a business combination (the "Business Combination"). On May 26, 2023, Freedom, First Merger Sub, Second Merger Sub, Complete Solaria and Solaria amended and restated the Business Combination Agreement (the "Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement") to provide that the Base Purchase Price set forth therein is equal the sum of (i) $225,000,000 and (ii) the product of (x) $10.00 and (y) the Company Note Conversion Shares (as defined in the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement) and include other ministerial and conforming changes. Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2022, Freedom entered into a Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Sponsor Support Agreement") with Freedom Acquisition I LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the "Sponsor"), certain directors and officers of Freedom, Complete Solaria and the other parties thereto. On May 26, 2023, the Sponsor, Freedom, Complete Solaria and the parties thereto amended and restated the Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement") to (i) remove certain vesting and forfeiture restrictions pertaining to shares of Freedom common stock held by the Sponsor following the closing of the Business Combination, and (ii) revise the parameters of the Sponsor's obligation to assign and transfer certain of its shares of Acquiror Common Stock (as defined in the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement) in connection with Freedom's efforts to obtain non-redemptionagreements and Acquiror PIPE Investments (as defined in the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement) in connection with the Business Combination. The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement and the Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement, and the transactions and documents contemplated thereby (including, without limitation, any exhibits and schedules thereto), is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement and the Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement, copies of which are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-Kas Exhibits 2.1 and 10.1, respectively.

condition of the parties thereto or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of representations and warranties may change after the date of the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement or the Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement, as applicable, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in Freedom's public disclosures. Important Information and Where to Find It This Current Report on Form 8-K maycontain information relating to a proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria. In connection with the proposed transaction, Freedom has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the"Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will include a proxy statement for the solicitation of Freedom shareholder approval and a prospectus for the offer and sale of Freedom securities in the proposed transaction with Complete Solaria, and other relevant documents with the SEC to be used at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed transaction with Complete Solaria. Promptly after the Registration Statement is declared effective, the proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF FREEDOM AND COMPLETE SOLARIA ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of documents filed by Freedom with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Participants in Solicitation Freedom, Complete Solaria and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Freedom's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction between Freedom and Complete Solaria. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed transaction will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed transaction when available as described in the preceding paragraph. No Offer or Solicitation This Current Report on Form 8-Kis for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Forward-Looking Statements This Current Report on Form 8-K may containcertain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the referenced and proposed transaction. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, strategies and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including butnot limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed by Freedom's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Freedom; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on Complete Solaria's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; (v) risks that

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit Number Description 2.1 Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement, dated as of May 26, 2023. 10.1 Amended and Restated Sponsor Support Agreement, dated as of May 26, 2023. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. FREEDOM ACQUISITION I CORP. Date: May 26, 2023 By: /s/ Adam Gishen Name: Adam Gishen Title: Chief Executive Officer

