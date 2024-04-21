21,429 Ordinary Shares of Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024.

21,429 Ordinary Shares of Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 145 days starting from 28-NOV-2023 to 21-APR-2024.



Details:

Subject to the Company being admitted to the Official List and completing the Offer, certain Shares (including the Consideration Shares) will be classified by ASX as restricted securities and will be required to be held in escrow for up to 24 months from the date of Official Quotation. During the period in which these Shares are prohibited from being transferred, trading in Shares may be less liquid which may impact on the ability of a Shareholder to dispose of Shares in a timely manner.