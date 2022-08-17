Freedom Financial : FDVA Presentation August 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; adverse changes in the overall national economy, as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Agenda
Company Overview
Management & Model
Results for Q2 2022
Investment Summary
Our Company
Franchise Footprint
Company Highlights
Maryland
DC
Virginia
2001
Bank Established in
Vienna, VA
$895,522,416
Assets as of
June 30, 2022
1.15%
ROAA, Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
17.88%
Non-Interest Income/Total
Revenue
100
Total Employees
14.77%
Total Capital Ratio as of
June 30, 2022
63.38%
Efficiency Ratio, Six Months
ended June 30, 2022
0.41%
Cost of Funds, Six Months
Ended June 30, 2022
Top Quartile Profitability Amongst Peers(1)
Return on Average Assets (%)
1.27%
1.12%1.14%
VA Peer(1) YTD Median
ROAA: 0.95%
0.55%0.55%
0.04%
2017Y
2018Y
2019Y
2020Y
2021Y
2022YTD
Return on Average Equity (%)
13.60%
12.41%
10.83%
VA Peer(1) YTD Median
ROAE: 10.22%
5.32%
4.39%
0.34%
2017Y 2018Y 2019Y 2020Y 2021Y 2022YTD
Highlights
Results of a three-year effort to
implement a new strategic plan are
currently on full display
Historically consistent
performance leading to sustained
growth in pre-tax,pre-provision
profitability
Completed a bank-wide
reorganization and balance sheet
repositioning in 2018 under new
leadership with Joe Thomas
Net Income ($M)
Efficiency Ratio (%)
$10.7
91.1%
84.5%
$7.4
77.2%
While cyclical changes in the
economy have led fee-based
revenue to fall, the decline was
largely offset by very strong core
income from loan growth and NIM
expansion
$2.9$2.7
$0.2
69.6%
61.4% 63.1%
$5.0
Profitability above median Virginia
peer levels(1)
Note: All references to financial data prior to holding company formation are bank level
Note: 2022YTD financial data as of the quarter ended June 30, 2022
(1) VA Peers include banks headquartered in Virginia with Total Assets
2017Y
2018Y
2019Y
2020Y
2021Y
2022YTD
2017Y
2018Y
2019Y
2020Y
2021Y
2022YTD
<$10.0B; YTD financial data as of most recently reported quarter on August 1, 2022
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro
