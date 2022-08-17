Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDVA   US35638J1043

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(FDVA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:56 2022-08-17 pm EDT
14.50 USD   -0.14%
07/29Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2022
PR
07/29Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/29FREEDOM FINANCIAL : FDVA Annual Shareholders Meeting 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freedom Financial : FDVA Presentation August 2022

08/17/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Presentation to Investors

August 2022

Joseph J. Thomas - President & CEO

Disclosure

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; adverse changes in the overall national economy, as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

2

Agenda

Company Overview

Management & Model

Results for Q2 2022

Investment Summary

Our Company

Franchise Footprint

Company Highlights

Maryland

DC

Virginia

2001

Bank Established in

Vienna, VA

$895,522,416

Assets as of

June 30, 2022

1.15%

ROAA, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

17.88%

Non-Interest Income/Total

Revenue

100

Total Employees

14.77%

Total Capital Ratio as of

June 30, 2022

63.38%

Efficiency Ratio, Six Months

ended June 30, 2022

0.41%

Cost of Funds, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022

4

Top Quartile Profitability Amongst Peers(1)

Return on Average Assets (%)

1.27%

1.12%1.14%

VA Peer(1) YTD Median

ROAA: 0.95%

0.55%0.55%

0.04%

2017Y

2018Y

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2022YTD

Return on Average Equity (%)

13.60%

12.41%

10.83%

VA Peer(1) YTD Median

ROAE: 10.22%

5.32%

4.39%

0.34%

2017Y 2018Y 2019Y 2020Y 2021Y 2022YTD

Highlights

Results of a three-year effort to

implement a new strategic plan are

currently on full display

Historically consistent

performance leading to sustained

growth in pre-tax,pre-provision

profitability

Completed a bank-wide

reorganization and balance sheet

repositioning in 2018 under new

leadership with Joe Thomas

Net Income ($M)

Efficiency Ratio (%)

$10.7

91.1%

84.5%

$7.4

77.2%

While cyclical changes in the

economy have led fee-based

revenue to fall, the decline was

largely offset by very strong core

income from loan growth and NIM

expansion

$2.9$2.7

$0.2

69.6%

61.4% 63.1%

$5.0

Profitability above median Virginia

peer levels(1)

Note: All references to financial data prior to holding company formation are bank level

Note: 2022YTD financial data as of the quarter ended June 30, 2022

(1) VA Peers include banks headquartered in Virginia with Total Assets

2017Y

2018Y

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2022YTD

2017Y

2018Y

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2022YTD

<$10.0B; YTD financial data as of most recently reported quarter on August 1, 2022

Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freedom Bank of Virginia published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 19:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Janney Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh Mehra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Jason Gold Chairman
Shaun E. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Operating & Credit Officer
John T. Rohrback Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman