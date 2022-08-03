Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
53.96 USD   +2.51%
01:42aANNOUNCEMENT : On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held to announce financial results for first half and second quarter of 2022
PU
07/29FREEDOM : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
PU
07/29FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANNOUNCEMENT: On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held to announce financial results for first half and second quarter of 2022

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANNOUNCEMENT: On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held to announce financial results for first half and second quarter of 2022
03.08.22 11:23
/KASE, August 3, 2022/ - Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following communique dated August 2, 2022: quote On Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 16 August 2022. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. unquote The full text of the communique is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/HSBK/hsbk_relizs_020822.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/HSBK/hsbk_reliz_020822_en.pdf - in English. [2022-08-03]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
01:42aANNOUNCEMENT : On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held t..
PU
07/29FREEDOM : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
PU
07/29FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/29FREEDOM : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on August..
PU
07/27FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb..
PU
07/26FREEDOM : Agency of Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Mar..
PU
07/20FREEDOM : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 17
PU
07/20FREEDOM : Shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant decided to pay divi..
PU
07/19FREEDOM : Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant intends to pay dividends on common shar..
PU
07/13FREEDOM : Board of Directors of Industrial Development Fund decides to issue 25,000 ordina..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 644 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 213 M 3 213 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 53,96 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-24.07%3 213
MORGAN STANLEY-14.33%144 887
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.29%130 317
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.19%119 343
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-28.81%40 173
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.54%26 026