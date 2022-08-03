ANNOUNCEMENT: On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held to announce financial results for first half and second quarter of 2022
/KASE, August 3, 2022/ - Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following communique dated August 2, 2022: quote On Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 16 August 2022. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. unquote The full text of the communique is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/HSBK/hsbk_relizs_020822.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/HSBK/hsbk_reliz_020822_en.pdf - in English. [2022-08-03]
