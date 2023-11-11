Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Freedom Holding Corp. (“Freedom Holding” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRHC) on behalf of Freedom Holding stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Freedom Holding has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Freedom Holding is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on August 15, 2023. The report highlights "red flags" at the Company "including evidence that Freedom (i) brazenly skirts sanctions (ii) shows hallmark signs of fake revenue (iii) commingles customer funds then gambles assets in highly levered, illiquid, risky market bets (iv) and displays signs of market manipulation in both its investments and its publicly traded shares."

On this news, shares of Freedom Holding fell by more than 5.5% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Freedom Holding shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

