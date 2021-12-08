Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/08 02:13:39 pm
67.295 USD   -0.07%
12/03Freedom Holding to Buy MKM Partners for Undisclosed Sum
MT
12/03FREEDOM : Agrees to Acquire MKM Partners LLC
PU
12/03Freedom Holding Corp. entered an agreement to acquire MKM Partners LLC.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FREEDOM HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN AUDITORS

12/08/2021 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BF BORGERS CPA PC APPOINTED AS NEW INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

Ossian, IN, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: FHLD) (“FHLD” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce it has engaged the independent auditing firm BF Borgers CPA PC ("Borgers") as its PCAOB audit firm moving forward.

 Brian Kistler, CEO, FHLD stated,” I would like to thank OLAYINKA OYEBOLA & CO for the work that was performed. This change of audit firms was not due to any disagreements with Olayinka Oyebola & Co regarding any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures, audit scope, or audit procedure.

We have been in substantive discussions with major financial services company and in preparation of this anticipated acquisition I felt it necessary to increase our access to a different audit firm who has also been engaged by the acquisition target in its anticipated entry into the public markets. Regarding the anticipated acquisition, I will be announcing the execution of a Binding Letter of Intent, once signed, in the very near future.  If the transaction is consummated it will mean a whole new life and future for Freedom.

About BF Borgers CPA PC
Borgers is a full-service, PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board)-certified public accounting firm, providing audit, tax, and consulting services. For more information, visit www.bfbcpa.us.

ABOUT FREEDOM HOLDINGS, INC.

Freedom Holdings, Inc. is a holding company focusing on identifying opportunities in the financial services sector. The Company's objective is to acquire undervalued assets and initiate operations in underserved niches. Once established within the FHLD portfolio, the Holding Company will provide the support necessary to maximize its subsidiaries' business opportunities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involving many risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and statements in this press release or any related damages.

Company Contact
Brian Kistler
260-490-9990


All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
12/03Freedom Holding to Buy MKM Partners for Undisclosed Sum
MT
12/03FREEDOM : Agrees to Acquire MKM Partners LLC
PU
12/03Freedom Holding Corp. entered an agreement to acquire MKM Partners LLC.
CI
11/22FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
11/08Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
11/08FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
09/30INSIDER SELL : Freedom Holding
MT
09/15FREEDOM : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
PU
09/15FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 396 M - -
Net cash 2022 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 009 M 4 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 67,34 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.27.17%4 009
MORGAN STANLEY49.57%183 927
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.30%153 725
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.45.13%133 468
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.05%49 722
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.76%30 923