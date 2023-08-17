A. Mangitov elected as Chairman of Management Board of First Heartland Jusan Bank
17.08.23 09:51
/KASE, August 17, 2023/ - First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated August 16, 2023, the following changes were made to the composition of the bank's Management Board: - excluded: G. Makhanova - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board; - elected: A. Mangitov - Chairman of the Management Board. Taking into account the changes made, the Management Board of First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC consists of three persons: A. Khamidullin, I. Merzlyakova, A. Mangitov. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/TSBN/tsbn_board_changes_160823_.pdf [2023-08-17]
