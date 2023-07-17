17.07.23 14:39

/KASE, July 17, 2023/ - Karazhyra JSC (Semey), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will start on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 o'clock with the agenda as follows: - approval of the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders; - approval of the company's annual (consolidated and consolidated) financial statements for 2022; - approval of the distribution of the company's net income for the past financial year 2022 and the amount of dividend per ordinary share of the company; - consideration of the issue of shareholders' appeals against actions of the company and its executives and results of their consideration; - providing information to shareholders of the company on the amount and composition of remuneration for members of the Board of Directors and the executive body of the company; - report of the Board of Directors of the company for 2022; - determining the term of office of the Board of Directors, election of its members, as determining the amount and terms of payment of remuneration and compensation of expenses to members of the Board of Directors for the performance of their duties. Information on the meeting is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZHR/kzhr_special_shareholders_meeting_info_110823_77.pdf [2023-07-17]