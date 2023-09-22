22.09.23 12:26

/KASE, September 22, 2023/ - KEGOC JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an amended share issue prospectus, registered by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on September 21 2023, and a certificate of state registration of the issue of authorized shares of the company, replacing the previously issued one. According to these documents: - the certificate was replaced due to an increase in the number of authorized shares of the company; - the issue of shares of the company is divided into 275,294,118 common shares KZ1C00000959; - the face value of one share is KZT10,000. The amended shares issue prospectus is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KEGC/kegcf9_prospekt_210923.pdf [2023-09-22]