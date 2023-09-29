29.09.23 11:54

/KASE, September 29, 2023/ - Faeton Company LLP (Almaty), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the issue prospectus of bonds KZ2P00003874 (KASE alternative market, "bonds" category, FATNb1; KZT1,000, KZT4.5 bn; 24.05.17 - 24.05.24; semi- annual coupon, 10.50 % per annum; 30/360) with changes, registered by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on September 25, 2023, and a certificate of state registration of a bond issue, replacing the previously issued one. According to these documents: - the certificate was replaced due to a change in the maturity of the bonds; - the maturity of the bonds was changed from seven to 14 years. The updated issue prospectus of these bonds is available at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/FATN/fatnf9_fatnb1_250923_1.pdf [2023-09-29]