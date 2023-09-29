Agency of Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market registered issue prospectus of bonds KZ2P00004286 (FATNb2) of Faeton Company with changes
29.09.23 11:58
/KASE, September 29, 2023/ - Faeton Company LLP (Almaty), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the issue prospectus of bonds KZ2P00004286 (KASE alternative market, "bonds" category, FATNb2; KZT1,000, KZT3.0 bn; 24.07.18 - 24.07.25; semi- annual coupon, 11.00 % per annum; 30/360) with changes, registered by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on September 26, 2023, and a certificate of state registration of a bond issue, replacing the previously issued one. According to these documents: - the certificate was replaced due to a change in the maturity of the bonds; - the maturity of the bonds was changed from seven to 14 years. The updated issue prospectus of these bonds is available at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/FATN/fatnf9_fatnb2_260923_2.pdf [2023-09-29]
