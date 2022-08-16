Freedom : Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for August 27, supplemented
08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for August 27, supplemented
16.08.22 12:14
/KASE, August 16, 2022/ - Atameken-Agro JSC (Kokshetau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of supplementing the agenda of the annual general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for August 27, 2022 with the following issue: - on determining the amount and terms of payment of remuneration, compensation of expenses to members of the Board of Directors of Atameken-Agro JSC for performance of their duties. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KATR/katr_reliz_270822.pdf [2022-08-16]
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.