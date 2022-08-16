Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
56.08 USD   -3.06%
02:32aFREEDOM : Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for August 27, supplemented
PU
08/15FREEDOM : Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant intends to pay out dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000199 (UKPF) for 2021
PU
08/12FREEDOM : Auditor's report on 2021 financial statements of MFO Bravo Business released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for August 27, supplemented

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for August 27, supplemented
16.08.22 12:14
/KASE, August 16, 2022/ - Atameken-Agro JSC (Kokshetau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of supplementing the agenda of the annual general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for August 27, 2022 with the following issue: - on determining the amount and terms of payment of remuneration, compensation of expenses to members of the Board of Directors of Atameken-Agro JSC for performance of their duties. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KATR/katr_reliz_270822.pdf [2022-08-16]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
02:32aFREEDOM : Agenda of annual general meeting of Atameken-Agro shareholders, scheduled for Au..
PU
08/15FREEDOM : Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant intends to pay out dividends on ordinary shares KZ..
PU
08/12FREEDOM : Auditor's report on 2021 financial statements of MFO Bravo Business released
PU
08/10FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/10Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/10FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Housing Company announces payment of second coupon on bonds KZ2C00007..
PU
08/10FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Housing Company announces payment of eighth coupon on bonds KZ2C00004..
PU
08/05FREEDOM : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 31
PU
08/03ANNOUNCEMENT : On August 17, conference of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan will be held t..
PU
07/29FREEDOM : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 339 M 3 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 56,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-19.11%3 339
MORGAN STANLEY-6.26%157 982
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.80%142 773
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.98%115 802
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.46%41 399
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.60%26 783