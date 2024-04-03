03.04.24 14:21

/KASE, April 4, 2024/ - First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following notice: quote Jusan Bank JSC notifies the shareholders of Jusan Bank JSC about the holding of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Jusan Bank JSC on May 6, 2024 at 11:00 am Almaty time at the following address: 242 Nazarbayev Ave., conference hall "Balkhash", Medeu district, city of Almaty A26F8T9, Republic of Kazakhstan. The above meeting is convened on the initiative of the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank JSC and is held in accordance with paragraph 1, subparagraph 3) of paragraph 3 of Article 37 and subparagraph 2) of paragraph 2 of Article 53 of the Act of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint-Stock Companies". The agenda of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders was formed by the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank JSC and contains the following issues: "1. On approval of the agenda of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Jusan Bank JSC. 2. On approval of separate and consolidated financial statements of Jusan Bank JSC for 2023, with an auditor's report of an independent auditor. 3. On approval of the procedure for distributing the net income of Jusan Bank JSC for the past financial year 2023 and the amount of dividend per common share of Jusan Bank JSC. 4. On consideration of information on the amount and composition of remuneration for members of the Board of Directors and the executive body of Jusan Bank JSC for 2023. 5. On the consideration of information on shareholders' appeals against the actions of Jusan Bank JSC and its executives and the results of their consideration for 2023. 6. On approval of Changes and Additions No. 1 to the Charter of the Joint-Stock Company "First Heartland Jusan Bank", approved by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Jusan Bank JSC on December 12, 2022. 7. On approval of the Corporate Governance Code of the Joint-Stock Company "First Heartland Jusan Bank" in a new edition and on the recognition as invalid of the Code of Corporate Governance of the Joint-Stock Company "First Heartland Jusan Bank", approved by the Sole Shareholder of Jýsan Bank JSC (Minutes No. 170420/A dated 17.04.2020), and the procedure for providing shareholders with information on the activities of Jusan Bank JSC, approved by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of First Heartland Jusan Bank Joint Stock Company on 27.04.2023. 8. On approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank JSC in a new edition and recognition as invalid of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of Joint-Stock Company "First Heartland Jýsan Bank", approved by the Sole Shareholder of Jýsan Bank JSC (Minutes No. 040920/A dated 04.09.2020). 9. On changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank JSC." unquote The full version of the notice in Kazakh and Russian has been published at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/TSBN/tsbn_relizs_030424_1.pdf [2024-04-03]