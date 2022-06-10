Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
43.40 USD   -2.69%
03:12aFREEDOM : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant will be held by absentee voting on July 14
PU
06/01Rouble eases slightly, stock up after ban on short-selling lifted
RE
06/01U.S.-listed Freedom Holding Corp founder says he will buy Russian unit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant will be held by absentee voting on July 14

06/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Annual general meeting of shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant will be held by absentee voting on July 14
10.06.22 12:54
/KASE, June 10, 2022/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on July 14, 2022 by absentee voting. The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues: - on approval of the company's annual financial statements for 2021; - on approval of the procedure for distribution of the company's net income for 2021; - on dividends for 2021; - choosing the company's auditor for 2022; - on approval of the regulations on the general meeting of shareholders of the company; - on determining the term of office and electing members of the Board of Directors of the company; - consideration of issues regarding shareholders' appeals against actions of the company and its executives and results of their consideration. Full information about the meeting is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UTMK/utmk_special_shareholders_meeting_info__1597.PDF [2022-06-10]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 644 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 656 M 2 656 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 44,60 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-35.67%2 656
MORGAN STANLEY-17.32%145 540
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.60%124 647
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.74%103 285
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.85%42 884
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.38%24 180