Freedom : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant will be held by absentee voting on July 14
06/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Annual general meeting of shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant will be held by absentee voting on July 14
10.06.22 12:54
/KASE, June 10, 2022/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on July 14, 2022 by absentee voting. The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues: - on approval of the company's annual financial statements for 2021; - on approval of the procedure for distribution of the company's net income for 2021; - on dividends for 2021; - choosing the company's auditor for 2022; - on approval of the regulations on the general meeting of shareholders of the company; - on determining the term of office and electing members of the Board of Directors of the company; - consideration of issues regarding shareholders' appeals against actions of the company and its executives and results of their consideration. Full information about the meeting is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UTMK/utmk_special_shareholders_meeting_info__1597.PDF [2022-06-10]
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.