/KASE, 04.07.24/ - ARKADA INDUSTRY LLP (Karaganda), with its bonds officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with an audit report on the 2023 financial statements of the company. Based on audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in thousand KZT, unless otherwise indicated): ----------------------------------------- as of as of Parameter 31.12.23 31.12.22 --------------------- --------- --------- Equity capital 1,446,270 963,442 Total assets 5,834,473 5,085,156 Total liabilities 4,388,203 4,121,714 Sales volume 3,250,581 3,438,738 Gross income 953,856 910,065 Net profit (net loss) -332,386 -112,124 ROA, % -5.70 -2.20 ROE, % -22.98 -11.64 ROS, % -10.23 -3.26 ----------------------------------------- Audit of the 2023 financial statements of the company was carried out by Audit Company TrustFinAudit LLP. According to the auditor's report, the financial statements represent reliably in all material aspects the financial position of ARKADA INDUSTRY LLP as of December 31, 2023, as well as its financial results and cash flows funds for the year ended on the specified date subject to the IFRS. The report is posted on the website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ARCD/arcdf6_2023_rus.pdf [2024-07-04]