Freedom : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant for 2022 published

/KASE, June 12, 2023/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC (Oskemen), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statement for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2022 (in th. tenge, unless otherwise specified): ------------------------------------------------------------------ as of as of Indicator Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 -------------------------------------- ------------- ------------- Equity 47,878,530 40,578,957 Total assets 180,796,558 152,993,274 Total liabilities 132,918,028 112,414,317 Sales 75,626,462 66,854,736 Gross income 28,020,295 12,425,856 Net income (net loss) 6,741,141 2,577,300 Book value of an ordinary share, tenge 23,191 19,735 Book value of a preferred share, tenge n/a 20 ROA, % 3.73 1.68 ROE, % 14.08 6.35 ROS, % 8.91 3.86 ------------------------------------------------------------------ The company's financial statements for 2022 were audited by Moore Kazakhstan LLP. According to the auditor's opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the consolidated financial position of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022 and their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website (in Russian) at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UTMK/utmkf6_2023_cons_rus.PDF
