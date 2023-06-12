Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
81.55 USD   -1.04%
08:36aFreedom : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant for 2022 published
PU
04:19aFreedom : Kazakhstan Housing Company announces placement of bonds in the amount of 39.3 million tenge as part of housing loans refinancing program
PU
06/08Freedom : Sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Housing Company approves procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant for 2022 published

06/12/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant for 2022 published
12.06.23 16:59
/KASE, June 12, 2023/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC (Oskemen), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statement for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2022 (in th. tenge, unless otherwise specified): ------------------------------------------------------------------ as of as of Indicator Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 -------------------------------------- ------------- ------------- Equity 47,878,530 40,578,957 Total assets 180,796,558 152,993,274 Total liabilities 132,918,028 112,414,317 Sales 75,626,462 66,854,736 Gross income 28,020,295 12,425,856 Net income (net loss) 6,741,141 2,577,300 Book value of an ordinary share, tenge 23,191 19,735 Book value of a preferred share, tenge n/a 20 ROA, % 3.73 1.68 ROE, % 14.08 6.35 ROS, % 8.91 3.86 ------------------------------------------------------------------ The company's financial statements for 2022 were audited by Moore Kazakhstan LLP. According to the auditor's opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the consolidated financial position of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022 and their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website (in Russian) at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UTMK/utmkf6_2023_cons_rus.PDF [2023-06-12]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 12:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
08:36aFreedom : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titaniu..
PU
04:19aFreedom : Kazakhstan Housing Company announces placement of bonds in the amount of 39.3 mi..
PU
06/08Freedom : Sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Housing Company approves procedure for distributi..
PU
06/05Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008001 (KFUSb..
PU
06/05Freedom : K. Taskibaev appointed general director of Ushquyu
PU
06/05Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00..
PU
06/01Freedom Holding Corp to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
BU
05/31Freedom Holding Files Notification of Late Filing of Form 10-K Annual Report
MT
05/02LD Micro Announces Invitational XIII and Inaugural Open Forum
BU
04/26FREEDOM HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 856 M 4 856 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Liudmila Kiriaku VP-Compliance
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.40.07%4 856
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%143 981
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.14%101 420
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.94%100 102
CITIGROUP INC.6.79%94 028
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.36%39 577
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer